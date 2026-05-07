AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Greater Noida House No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, May 7 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a residential house in Greater Noida's Sector Beta 1 after an air conditioner reportedly exploded, creating panic among residents in the locality. No casualties were reported during this, officials said on Thursday

According to officials, the incident took place at around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday at house number E-166, which belongs to Amit Kumar. Preliminary information suggested that the fire started on the first floor of the house before rapidly spreading through the building, leaving the occupants with very little time to respond.

As flames engulfed the structure, members of the family rushed downstairs to save themselves. Within a short span of time, the blaze intensified and spread across the entire house, destroying household belongings and reducing much of the property to ashes.

Residents of the area immediately attempted to control the flames and informed the fire department. A fire tender was rushed to the spot, and firefighters managed to bring the situation under control after an extensive operation.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. However, officials said the fire caused significant damage to the property, with most household items destroyed.

The incident comes only days after a tragic fire in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on May 3 claimed nine lives.

In that incident, nine people, including a toddler, were killed and several others were injured after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar during the early hours of Sunday.

According to officials, the fire started on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m., prompting authorities to dispatch 14 fire engines to the scene. The fire department, along with police and emergency response teams, launched an extensive rescue and relief operation.

Officials said over 10 people were rescued from the building during the operation. Around 15 residents were eventually evacuated from the premises. While several people sustained minor injuries and were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment, nine people, including a toddler, died in the tragedy. Authorities said the blaze in Vivek Vihar was brought under control after firefighters battled the flames for nearly two hours.