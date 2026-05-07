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Trump Links End of Iran War to Deal Compliance, Warns of Escalation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US-Israeli war on Iran could be brought to an end if Tehran agrees to the conditions of a potential agreement, while warning that military action could resume if it refuses.
"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump said on his TruthSocial account.
As stated by reports, Trump linked the possible end of hostilities to compliance with a set of negotiated terms, suggesting that failure to reach an agreement could trigger renewed bombing operations.
According to US Central Command, the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is part of a “large contingent” of American naval assets deployed alongside aircraft and personnel as part of what it described as enforcement of a maritime blockade on Iran.
“So far, 52 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port in order to comply,” CENTCOM said in a statement, which was accompanied by an image of the aircraft carrier.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and plays a key role in international energy transport and maritime trade.
"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump said on his TruthSocial account.
As stated by reports, Trump linked the possible end of hostilities to compliance with a set of negotiated terms, suggesting that failure to reach an agreement could trigger renewed bombing operations.
According to US Central Command, the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is part of a “large contingent” of American naval assets deployed alongside aircraft and personnel as part of what it described as enforcement of a maritime blockade on Iran.
“So far, 52 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port in order to comply,” CENTCOM said in a statement, which was accompanied by an image of the aircraft carrier.
The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and plays a key role in international energy transport and maritime trade.
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