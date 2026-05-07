Russia Loses 890 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Russia has also lost: 11,918 tanks, 24,521 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 41,539 (+61) artillery systems, 1,776 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,365 (+2) air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 277,912 (+1,851) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,336 (+4) ground-based robotic systems, 4,585 cruise missiles, 33 warships/boats, 2 submarines, 94,545 (+233) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,172 (+2) special equipment units.
The data are being updated.Read also: Russians attack five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times since evening, leaving four injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on May 6, there had been 120 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.
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