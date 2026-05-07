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Turkiye, Saudi Fms Discuss Regional Developments, Chair Coordination Council

Turkiye, Saudi Fms Discuss Regional Developments, Chair Coordination Council


2026-05-07 03:03:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan discussed regional developments and ways to preserve security and stability in the Middle East today with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During their meeting in Ankara, the two sides also discussed bilateral relations and signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports between the two governments.

Later, the two ministers chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, held in Ankara, where they discussed areas of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of organizing current and future cooperation within the framework of the council as an institutional mechanism to ensure sustainable progress in relations between the two countries.

Both sides stressed the need to make use of the capabilities and resources available to the two countries and employ them in a way that serves their shared interests and mutual benefits.

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Gulf Times

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