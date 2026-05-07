Two Arrested After BJP Supporter Hacked To Death In Bengal's Malda

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) A BJP supporter has been hacked to death in English Bazar in West Bengal's Malda district, said the police on Thursday.

The police said that the incident took place late Wednesday night in the Gadua More area of ​​Ward No.1 of English Bazar Municipality.

The name of the deceased BJP supporter is Kishan Haldar (28).

The family alleged that some people called him on Wednesday night. He went out after getting the call and never returned.

His body was recovered in the Baganpara area of ​​Maheshpur, about 500 meters away from his house. A large knife was recovered beside the body.

The initial assumption of the police is that Kishan was hacked to death with a cleaver. It is reported that two of his friends were also injured in the incident. Several people, including his neighbour Golam Halder and his son Suman Halder, have been charged in the incident.

The BJP has, however, claimed that it is not a political murder. There was a dispute between some youths in the area over an issue. It is reported that Kishan had a dispute with Golam Halder and Suman Halder. So far, the police have arrested two people in connection with the incident. They were arrested earlier in the morning.

The BJP claimed that the accused also has no political affiliation.

Immediately after the incident, the central forces and police reached the spot. Tension spread in the area due to the incident. The police recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

It may be noted that since the West Bengal Assembly elections results were declared on May 4, reports of post-poll violence have been coming from across the state. In some incidents, Trinamool Congress workers were beaten up, their party offices were vandalised, and party posters were destroyed. In some places, BJP workers were targeted, with many sustaining injuries. The police have said that strong action would be initiated against those who would indulge in such activities.