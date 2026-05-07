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Hamas Calls for U.S. Action as Israel Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Gaza
(MENAFN) Hamas accused Israel on Wednesday of systematically breaching the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire accord, urging Washington and international guarantors to intervene immediately as fresh strikes tore through densely populated areas of Gaza.
In an official statement, Hamas said Israeli bombardment of the Daraj and Zeitoun districts in Gaza City — along with the al-Mawasi coastal area west of Khan Younis — left dozens of Palestinians dead or wounded, constituting what the group described as "a further violation" of the accord signed in Sharm el-Sheikh and a continuation of active hostilities.
"The government of the terrorist (Israeli) occupation continues its brutal crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip under the cover of the ceasefire agreement, without facing any response capable of deterring these dangerous violations of the agreement and international humanitarian law," the group said.
Hamas pressed the U.S. administration and the nations that underwrote the Sharm el-Sheikh deal to "act immediately to curb the fascist occupation and compel it to stop its aggression against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip." The group also called on the United Nations and affiliated bodies to adopt concrete protective measures and put an end to what it termed the "Zionist killing machine" targeting non-combatants.
Wednesday's violence began earlier in the day, when five Palestinians — among them a police officer — were killed and several more wounded in Israeli airstrikes on two civilian gatherings and a police vehicle across northern and southern Gaza. Separately, a woman sustained gunshot wounds near a displacement encampment in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, after coming under Israeli fire.
The Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire, brokered in October 2025 under the joint sponsorship of Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Turkey, officially took effect on Oct. 10. Despite the agreement, Israeli military operations have persisted. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, those violations have since claimed the lives of 837 Palestinians and left 2,381 others injured.
The truce brought a formal close to two years of warfare that erupted on Oct. 8, 2023 — a conflict that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded upward of 172,000 others, and reduced roughly 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure to rubble.
In an official statement, Hamas said Israeli bombardment of the Daraj and Zeitoun districts in Gaza City — along with the al-Mawasi coastal area west of Khan Younis — left dozens of Palestinians dead or wounded, constituting what the group described as "a further violation" of the accord signed in Sharm el-Sheikh and a continuation of active hostilities.
"The government of the terrorist (Israeli) occupation continues its brutal crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip under the cover of the ceasefire agreement, without facing any response capable of deterring these dangerous violations of the agreement and international humanitarian law," the group said.
Hamas pressed the U.S. administration and the nations that underwrote the Sharm el-Sheikh deal to "act immediately to curb the fascist occupation and compel it to stop its aggression against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip." The group also called on the United Nations and affiliated bodies to adopt concrete protective measures and put an end to what it termed the "Zionist killing machine" targeting non-combatants.
Wednesday's violence began earlier in the day, when five Palestinians — among them a police officer — were killed and several more wounded in Israeli airstrikes on two civilian gatherings and a police vehicle across northern and southern Gaza. Separately, a woman sustained gunshot wounds near a displacement encampment in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, after coming under Israeli fire.
The Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire, brokered in October 2025 under the joint sponsorship of Egypt, the United States, Qatar, and Turkey, officially took effect on Oct. 10. Despite the agreement, Israeli military operations have persisted. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, those violations have since claimed the lives of 837 Palestinians and left 2,381 others injured.
The truce brought a formal close to two years of warfare that erupted on Oct. 8, 2023 — a conflict that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded upward of 172,000 others, and reduced roughly 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure to rubble.
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