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Israeli Raids in West Bank Include Arrests, Home Demolition
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained at least 17 Palestinians, among them two women and a child, during a series of military raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local officials. A residential home was also demolished amid the operations.
According to statements cited in reports, Israeli troops carried out raids in several parts of the territory, with operations focused mainly in Nablus, Bethlehem, Hebron and Ramallah.
The Prisoners’ Media Office said the army arrested “at least 17 Palestinians, including two women and child,” during the incursions.
As stated by reports, soldiers searched homes, inspected properties and caused damage to personal belongings while conducting the raids.
In another incident, Israeli forces reportedly closed off the town of Turmus Ayya, located northeast of Ramallah, by blocking all entry points with earth barriers, effectively cutting the area off from nearby communities.
“Israeli forces stormed the town at dawn with military bulldozers and closed all roads, including main, secondary and agricultural routes, leaving no access in or out,” Awad said.
Local official Abdullah Awad said the restrictions brought daily activity in the town to a standstill, disrupting schools and public services. He also stated that Israeli occupiers targeted nearby areas, uprooted olive trees and stopped farmers from accessing their agricultural land.
He added that movement inside the town was “completely paralyzed,” with schools and services disrupted, while Israeli occupiers attacked nearby areas, uprooted olive trees and prevented farmers from reaching their land.
According to statements cited in reports, Israeli troops carried out raids in several parts of the territory, with operations focused mainly in Nablus, Bethlehem, Hebron and Ramallah.
The Prisoners’ Media Office said the army arrested “at least 17 Palestinians, including two women and child,” during the incursions.
As stated by reports, soldiers searched homes, inspected properties and caused damage to personal belongings while conducting the raids.
In another incident, Israeli forces reportedly closed off the town of Turmus Ayya, located northeast of Ramallah, by blocking all entry points with earth barriers, effectively cutting the area off from nearby communities.
“Israeli forces stormed the town at dawn with military bulldozers and closed all roads, including main, secondary and agricultural routes, leaving no access in or out,” Awad said.
Local official Abdullah Awad said the restrictions brought daily activity in the town to a standstill, disrupting schools and public services. He also stated that Israeli occupiers targeted nearby areas, uprooted olive trees and stopped farmers from accessing their agricultural land.
He added that movement inside the town was “completely paralyzed,” with schools and services disrupted, while Israeli occupiers attacked nearby areas, uprooted olive trees and prevented farmers from reaching their land.
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