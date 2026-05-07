Cowardly Execution By TMC Goons: Dharmendra Pradhan On Chandranath Rath Murder

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday condemned the killing of Chandranath Rath, Personal Assistant (PA) to BJP leader and outgoing Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and accused the "goons" of Trinamool Congress of the attack.

In a shocking incident late on Wednesday night, Rath was shot dead while returning home from a party programme in the Madhyamgram area of the North 24 Parganas district.

Rath sustained multiple gunshot injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. He was immediately rushed to Viva City Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another individual, identified as Buddhadeb Bera, who was travelling in the same vehicle with Rath at the time of the attack, also suffered multiple bullet injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Viva City Hospital and remains in critical condition.

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "A cold-blooded, barbaric and cowardly execution by TMC goons! The brutal murder of Chandranath Rath, aide to Suvendu Adhikari ji, is yet another grim reminder of the blood-soaked political culture unleashed by Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal."

He further alleged that the BJP workers and supporters have repeatedly been targeted, attacked, and murdered "simply for refusing to surrender to TMC's politics of fear and intimidation".

The Union Minister said that this is "not isolated violence, but a deliberate ecosystem of terror designed to crush democratic opposition".

"Mamata Banerjee's desperation over Bengal steadily slipping out of TMC's grip is now manifesting in its ugliest form. Unable to counter ideology and public trust democratically, TMC has increasingly resorted to threats, brutality, and political bloodshed to preserve its weakening grip over Bengal," Pradhan said.

He stated that Bengal is witnessing "a direct assault on democracy", where "dissent is answered with violence" and "political rivalry is treated as justification for murder".

"Let it be stated clearly: violence and revenge have no place in democracy. The people of Bengal will not continue to tolerate politics rooted in fear and bloodshed. Every act of political violence and every individual responsible, whether perpetrators or protectors, will be held accountable under the law," he warned.

"The sacrifice of Chandranath Rath and countless BJP karyakartas will not be forgotten or allowed to go in vain. The fight to restore peace, security, and genuine democratic values in West Bengal will continue with full resolve. Heartfelt condolences to his grieving family and loved ones in this hour of immense pain. May his soul rest in peace," the Union Minister added.