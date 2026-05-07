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RITES Roundup: Driving Quality & Safety Across Key Expressway Projects in UP
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurgaon, May 6, 2026: RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, continues to strengthen India’s infrastructure landscape through its role in delivering quality, safety, and strategic value across major expressway projects in Uttar Pradesh.
Purvanchal Expressway: Enabling High-Quality, Dual-Use Infrastructure
RITES has provided Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and External Technical Audit (ETA) services for the Purvanchal Expressway, ensuring adherence to stringent construction quality and technical standards. The expressway connects Lucknow to Ghazipur and serves as a critical economic corridor in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Demonstrating its strategic utility, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a major air show and operational exercise on April 22, 2026, on the expressway in Sultanpur. Frontline aircraft, including Su-30MKI, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and LCA Tejas, along with transport aircraft such as the C-295, carried out landings and ‘touch-and-go’ operations on a specially designed 3.2-km airstrip. The exercise highlighted the expressway’s capability to support both civilian mobility and defence operations.
Ganga Expressway: Strengthening Road Safety Across a Landmark Corridor
RITES is also contributing to the 594-km Greenfield Ganga Expressway by undertaking safety audit services for Group III and IV sections, covering over 312 km. The project, implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), connects Meerut to Prayagraj and spans 12 districts.
RITES has completed the development-stage safety assessments and is progressing construction-phase audits, including periodic GAP reports, work zone safety audits, and road safety workshops. Through this engagement, RITES is ensuring the integration of robust safety standards across one of India’s largest expressway projects.
Through its multi-faceted role across project management, technical audits, and safety assurance, RITES continues to deliver infrastructure solutions aligned with national priorities, reinforcing safety, quality, and long-term sustainability.
Purvanchal Expressway: Enabling High-Quality, Dual-Use Infrastructure
RITES has provided Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and External Technical Audit (ETA) services for the Purvanchal Expressway, ensuring adherence to stringent construction quality and technical standards. The expressway connects Lucknow to Ghazipur and serves as a critical economic corridor in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Demonstrating its strategic utility, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a major air show and operational exercise on April 22, 2026, on the expressway in Sultanpur. Frontline aircraft, including Su-30MKI, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and LCA Tejas, along with transport aircraft such as the C-295, carried out landings and ‘touch-and-go’ operations on a specially designed 3.2-km airstrip. The exercise highlighted the expressway’s capability to support both civilian mobility and defence operations.
Ganga Expressway: Strengthening Road Safety Across a Landmark Corridor
RITES is also contributing to the 594-km Greenfield Ganga Expressway by undertaking safety audit services for Group III and IV sections, covering over 312 km. The project, implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), connects Meerut to Prayagraj and spans 12 districts.
RITES has completed the development-stage safety assessments and is progressing construction-phase audits, including periodic GAP reports, work zone safety audits, and road safety workshops. Through this engagement, RITES is ensuring the integration of robust safety standards across one of India’s largest expressway projects.
Through its multi-faceted role across project management, technical audits, and safety assurance, RITES continues to deliver infrastructure solutions aligned with national priorities, reinforcing safety, quality, and long-term sustainability.
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