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Bridgestone Launches Extra-Large Agricultural Tyres, Including 44- and 46-Inch Sizes
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) May 6th, 2026 — Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, is expanding its premium agricultural offering to meet the demands of the latest generation of high horsepower tractors. The Bridgestone VT-TRACTOR range now includes six additional extra-large (XXL) sizes, spanning 38–46-inch rim diameters and introducing enhanced features and performance.
Bridgestone’s new VT-TRACTOR XXL tyres deliver exceptional traction, extended wear life and enhanced durability. The expanded range also delivers an optimised rolling circumference for ideal lead percentage across front and rear tyre combinations.
“Today, farmers operate larger, more powerful tractors and need tyres that can keep up – doing more and going further in demanding conditions,” said Andrea Marconcini, Director Agriculture at Bridgestone EMEA. “Our updated VT-TRACTOR range is engineered to enable faster, more efficient work in the field, together with a longer service life that reduces long-term costs.”
Underpinned by Advanced Tyre Engineering
The performance benefits of Bridgestone’s new VT-TRACTOR XXL tyres are enabled by a range of advanced design features.
Developed using robust Bridgestone design criteria and virtual 3D simulation, the tyres incorporate a deeper tread depth and wider tread width, ensuring excellent cooperation between traction and wear. A patented involute lug design delivers up to 12 per cent more lug volume than competitors1, maximising traction while minimising energy loss and maintaining performance over time.
The enhanced durability of the expanded range is enabled by Bridgestone’s unique S-LINE bead profile. This provides greater flexibility at lower pressures, helping to reduce soil compaction while maintaining durability under heavy and changing loads, and preventing rim slip. The strong bead profile combines with a high durability casing construction that ensures even pressure distribution over soil footprint, improving both field performance and tyre longevity, and preventing both circumferential and shoulder cracks. The new XXL range’s optimised rolling circumference ensures proper traction, reduces tyre wear, prevents driveline stress and improves fuel efficiency, while maintaining steering precision and overall vehicle stability.
The XXL tyres are compatible with Central Tyre Inflation Systems (CTIS), allowing operators to adjust pressure easily for different applications.
VT-TRACTOR’s XXL sizes will be produced in Bridgestone’s Puente San Miguel plant in Spain, following recent enhancements to the site’s manufacturing capabilities. This includes advanced production technology and specialised equipment to produce large-diameter tyres, enabling Bridgestone to expand its portfolio into the 44- and 46-inch segment.
Bridgestone’s new VT-TRACTOR XXL sizes will be introduced progressively from April 2026, expanding coverage for high-horsepower tractors and ensuring compatibility with a wider range of modern agricultural machinery.
1 Based on Bridgestone measurement tests conducted on Bridgestone VT-TRACTOR, Michelin AXIOBIB2 and Trelleborg TM1060 VF750/70R44 and VF900/65R46 tyres.
Bridgestone’s new VT-TRACTOR XXL tyres deliver exceptional traction, extended wear life and enhanced durability. The expanded range also delivers an optimised rolling circumference for ideal lead percentage across front and rear tyre combinations.
“Today, farmers operate larger, more powerful tractors and need tyres that can keep up – doing more and going further in demanding conditions,” said Andrea Marconcini, Director Agriculture at Bridgestone EMEA. “Our updated VT-TRACTOR range is engineered to enable faster, more efficient work in the field, together with a longer service life that reduces long-term costs.”
Underpinned by Advanced Tyre Engineering
The performance benefits of Bridgestone’s new VT-TRACTOR XXL tyres are enabled by a range of advanced design features.
Developed using robust Bridgestone design criteria and virtual 3D simulation, the tyres incorporate a deeper tread depth and wider tread width, ensuring excellent cooperation between traction and wear. A patented involute lug design delivers up to 12 per cent more lug volume than competitors1, maximising traction while minimising energy loss and maintaining performance over time.
The enhanced durability of the expanded range is enabled by Bridgestone’s unique S-LINE bead profile. This provides greater flexibility at lower pressures, helping to reduce soil compaction while maintaining durability under heavy and changing loads, and preventing rim slip. The strong bead profile combines with a high durability casing construction that ensures even pressure distribution over soil footprint, improving both field performance and tyre longevity, and preventing both circumferential and shoulder cracks. The new XXL range’s optimised rolling circumference ensures proper traction, reduces tyre wear, prevents driveline stress and improves fuel efficiency, while maintaining steering precision and overall vehicle stability.
The XXL tyres are compatible with Central Tyre Inflation Systems (CTIS), allowing operators to adjust pressure easily for different applications.
VT-TRACTOR’s XXL sizes will be produced in Bridgestone’s Puente San Miguel plant in Spain, following recent enhancements to the site’s manufacturing capabilities. This includes advanced production technology and specialised equipment to produce large-diameter tyres, enabling Bridgestone to expand its portfolio into the 44- and 46-inch segment.
Bridgestone’s new VT-TRACTOR XXL sizes will be introduced progressively from April 2026, expanding coverage for high-horsepower tractors and ensuring compatibility with a wider range of modern agricultural machinery.
1 Based on Bridgestone measurement tests conducted on Bridgestone VT-TRACTOR, Michelin AXIOBIB2 and Trelleborg TM1060 VF750/70R44 and VF900/65R46 tyres.
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