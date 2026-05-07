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Extension Of The Powers Of A Member Of The Management Board Of AS Merko Ehitus


2026-05-07 02:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to extend the powers of a Member of the Management Board of the company, Mr. Urmas Somelar until 31 May 2029 (inclusive). The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus will continue with two members: Mr. Ivo Volkov (Chairman) and Mr. Urmas Somelar.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...

AS Merko Ehitus merko ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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