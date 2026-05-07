Extension Of The Powers Of A Member Of The Management Board Of AS Merko Ehitus

AS Merko Ehitus merko ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

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