Governor Arlekar Cancels Kerala Visit Amid TN Govt Formation Uncertainty

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Amid continuing uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu, Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala and will remain at Lok Bhavan in Chennai as intense political negotiations continue across party lines.

The Governor's decision comes at a crucial juncture when the state remains without a clear ruling formation following the Assembly election results.

Political activity has intensified in Chennai, with multiple parties engaged in back-channel discussions and efforts to secure the numbers required to form the next government.

The single-largest party in the Assembly, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has already staked a claim to form the government after emerging as the biggest force in the 234-member Assembly. However, the party is still short of the majority mark required to assume office.

Sources indicated that the Governor has been carefully examining the constitutional and legal implications of the evolving political situation and has been holding consultations with legal experts before taking any further decision.

According to information available from Lok Bhavan circles, the Governor is keen on ensuring that every constitutional procedure is strictly followed and that no premature decision leads to political instability or controversy.

The Governor is understood to have conveyed that any political formation seeking to form the government must first demonstrate clear numerical strength and produce adequate letters of support from legislators before being invited to take the oath.

Sources further indicated that Lok Bhavan is not inclined to encourage uncertainty or invite any alliance to form the government without concrete proof of majority support.

The position being maintained is that the constitutional head of the state must be fully satisfied about the stability of a proposed government before extending a formal invitation.

The fast-changing political developments have triggered speculation over possible alliance realignments and negotiations among parties in Tamil Nadu. However, no formal breakthrough has emerged so far.

With the political deadlock continuing, attention now remains focused on whether TVK or any rival political bloc can quickly mobilise the required support and present a viable claim to form the next government in the state.