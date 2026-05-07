Notorious Burglar Arrested By Delhi Police, Stolen Gas Cylinder And Mobile Phones Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A notorious burglar was arrested by the police team in South West Delhi on Thursday and items like mobile phones and stolen gas cylinder were recovered from his custody.

The accused, aged 27 years, was identified as Rajat alias Boodha.

According to the police, a burglary case was registered at the Palam village police station on April 27. Following the registration of the case, a dedicated police team comprising under the close supervision of ACP/Sub-Division Delhi Cantt to trace the whereabouts of accused. After days of hunt, the police team hunted him down this morning.

The police team launched a detailed investigation to trace the accused. Secret informers were activated, technical surveillance was deployed, and CCTV footage from multiple locations was extensively examined. Police personnel were also deployed in the area to gather intelligence regarding active offenders involved in property-related crimes.

During the course of the investigation, the team carefully analyzed CCTV footage along the suspected route of the accused, which ultimately led to his identification.

On May 2, the police received specific secret information regarding the presence of the accused in the Palam Village area. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the team laid a well-coordinated trap and apprehended the accused successfully.

During sustained interrogation and further investigation, the police recovered the stolen property from his possession. The recovered items included one Bharat Gas cylinder, two mobile phones, documents comprising an Aadhaar card, two birth certificates, one bank passbook, along with a bag and clothes.

Police said that the accused is a habitual drinker and works as a rented rickshaw rider. To support his addiction and earn easy money, he allegedly committed burglaries by targeting vulnerable houses. He is also previously involved in other cases of theft and burglarly, registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act at PS Palam Village.

Further investigation into the case is underway.