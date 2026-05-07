Culprits Will Be Tracked Down, Strict Action Imminent: Bihar BJP President On Suvendu Adhikari's PA Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 7 (IANS) Following the killing of Chandranath Rath, Personal Assistant (PA) to Suvendu Adhikari, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi voiced confidence that the criminal will be hunted down sooner or later, even if hiding in the underworld and will be brought to justice.

“We have seen that he used to stay with Suvendu Adhikari. He was shot dead at night. But people should understand this clearly, now there is no Trinamool Congress government there anymore. Now the government belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even if someone is hiding in the underworld, they will be found and action will be taken. People should keep this firmly in mind. The BJP has won with a huge majority, so the accused will not be spared,” Sanjay Saraogi said.

Dilip Ghosh, the newly elected BJP legislator from Kharagpur Sadar said,“We thought there would be no more violence or use of guns and that such incidents had stopped. However, those who could not manipulate elections earlier are still attempting such acts. The police should take strict action in the matter.”

BJP Telangana President N. Ramchander Rao, condemning the attack, said,“The attack on the PA of Suvendu Adhikari is a classic example of political intolerance by the Trinamool Congress. The Trinamool Congress has always believed in violence and does not respect the Constitution. Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had once called the Trinamool Congress a 'gunda party' and said it believes in violence. Today, both are together because the BJP has won the elections.”

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday denounced the killing of Chandranath Rath, Personal Assistant (PA) to BJP leader and outgoing Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident.

In a shocking incident late on Wednesday night, Rath was shot dead while returning home from a party programme in the Madhyamgram area of the North 24 Parganas district.

Rath sustained multiple gunshot injuries to his head, chest and abdomen. He was immediately rushed to Viva City Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another individual, identified as Buddhadeb Bera, who was travelling in the same vehicle with Rath at the time of the attack, also suffered multiple bullet injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Viva City Hospital and remains in critical condition.