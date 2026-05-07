Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Traffic Restrictions In Patna City, Private Schools Shut

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 7 (IANS) The impact of the political events being held on Thursday in Patna has extended far beyond the political sphere, significantly affecting education, traffic movement, and daily life across the state capital.

In view of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's cabinet expansion ceremony and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega roadshow, stringent traffic restrictions have been imposed across several parts of the city.

As a result, normal movement in Patna has been severely disrupted, prompting many private schools to suspend physical classes for the day.

Under the traffic advisory issued for the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan, several major roads in the city have either been closed or diverted.

Anticipating heavy congestion, commuting difficulties, and concerns over student safety, school administrations decided to temporarily halt on-campus academic activities.

The impact has been especially visible in schools located around the Gandhi Maidan area. Several prominent educational institutions, including St. Xavier's High School, Christ Church Diocesan School, St. Joseph's Convent High School, St. Karen's High School, St. Dominic's High School, St. Michael's High School and others have declared a holiday for Thursday. In addition, other institutions such as DAV Public School have postponed internal and unit examinations due to expected disruptions caused by traffic diversions and VVIP movement.

To minimise academic loss, many schools have shifted to virtual learning arrangements for the day.

Parents and students were informed through text messages that online classes would be conducted between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

School authorities stated that the decision was taken in the interest of student safety and convenience, considering the extraordinary traffic arrangements in the city.

With large-scale preparations underway for the cabinet expansion and the Prime Minister's public event, the atmosphere across Patna has become intensely political.

For the day, Patna appears to be functioning under the shadow of high-profile political activity, with schools, roads, and public movement all deeply affected.