Roche Enters Into A Definitive Merger Agreement To Acquire Pathai To Transform AI-Driven Diagnostics



PathAI's best-in-class Image Management System (IMS) with advanced AI analysis and workflow capabilities will complement Roche's digital pathology portfolio to drive laboratory efficiency

Combining Roche's strong position in companion diagnostics and PathAI's advanced AI platform helps accelerate clinical therapy development, foster the discovery of new biomarkers and create novel diagnostic tools These integrated capabilities will accelerate the shift from broad intervention toward personalised healthcare for patients

Basel, 7 May 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire PathAI, a US-based company in digital pathology and AI-powered technology for pathology laboratories and the biopharma industry. This acquisition builds on the successful partnership between Roche and PathAI, established in 2021 and scaled up in 2024 to include the development of AI-enabled companion diagnostic algorithms. Subject to the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of the year, the acquired entity will become part of the Diagnostics division.

This acquisition strengthens Roche's position in Digital Pathology, which is transforming extensive manual workflows into fully automated, AI-driven processes and insights. Digital pathology enables the creation of high-resolution digital images from physical tissue on slides, allowing pathologists to use AI tools to facilitate diagnostic workflows and provide patients with faster results.

“Digital pathology has the potential to improve precision diagnosis of cancer and enable physicians to offer better tailored treatment regimens,” said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.“Bringing PathAI into Roche Diagnostics will allow us to combine their best-in-class digital pathology tools with our leading oncology diagnosis platforms to deliver better insights for physicians and potentially better outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Andy Beck, CEO and Co-Founder of PathAI, adds:“Joining forces with Roche marks a new era for PathAI, enabling us to realise our mission of improving patient outcomes through AI-powered pathology at unprecedented scale and speed. Roche's global infrastructure and expertise will bring our digital diagnostics technology to patients worldwide.”

PathAI's AISight IMS software interface is efficient and user-friendly, seamlessly integrating advanced analysis and workflow capabilities within the digital pathology laboratory. In the rapidly growing pathology market, Roche intends to scale this solution globally.

In addition, the expanded capabilities strengthen Roche's competitiveness in precision medicine by enhancing its biopharma services. PathAI's strength in AI-driven solutions, including clinical trial support and translational research, will complement Roche's deep expertise in companion diagnostics. Combining these capabilities will foster the discovery of new biomarkers, potential drug targets and novel diagnostic tools, increasing the value Roche can bring to biopharma companies.

Terms of the merger agreement

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust and regulatory approvals and is currently expected in the second half of the year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will pay a purchase price of USD 750 million upfront and additional milestone payments of up to USD 300 million.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Global Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail:...