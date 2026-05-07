Chinese Firm Exits Gwadar, Says Pakistan's 'Systemic Barriers' Cripple Business

Hangeng Trade Company, a Chinese investment firm operating within the Gwadar Free Zone in Balochistan, announced the immediate suspension of all operations, closure of its factory, and termination of its entire workforce on May 1, 2026 – International Labour Day – stating in an official signed statement that the company had fully met Chinese customs and international food safety standards but was blocked from exporting because of what it described as“execution-level uncertainties and systemic barriers” that it said were beyond its capacity to resolve.

The statement, signed by Andy Liao and addressed to partners, media, and employees in both Pakistan and China, said the company had been patient and cooperative with relevant authorities for three months while absorbing financial losses covering employee wages, contractual penalties, electricity costs, and container demurrage charges. It said the challenges it faced were no longer compliance-related, and that it was compelled to shut down the factory immediately.

The company said it had cleared all outstanding obligations before closing, including three months of salaries owed to its workers.

The Gwadar Free Zone, where Hangeng operated, is the centrepiece of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's special economic zone model. It is supposed to offer Chinese investors preferential conditions: reduced tariffs, streamlined approvals, and direct port access.

The Pakistani government has described the free zone as a showcase for CPEC's economic model in official communications and in marketing materials directed at Chinese investors. Hangeng was one of only two Chinese commercial enterprises that had committed physical manufacturing operations to the zone.

Hangeng's statement contradicts the showcase framing in specific terms. The company said it had successfully met the inspection and quarantine standards of China Customs. It said it complied with international HACCP food safety requirements. It said it had not received the necessary approvals in practice and that exports had remained blocked.

The statement draws a direct line between meeting every regulatory standard and still being unable to export. That is not a compliance failure. That is an administrative failure at the execution level, and the company named it as such.

The statement's final section is a direct advisory to other Chinese companies considering Pakistan investment. Hangeng said it wished to remind companies planning to participate in upcoming B2B investment forums, or considering investment in Pakistan, to carefully assess the potential policy execution gaps and institutional uncertainties that may arise during project implementation. That sentence is directed at a Chinese business audience planning to attend a B2B investment forum that Pakistan's Prime Minister is reportedly scheduled to attend in China during the third week of May 2026.

The timing is not incidental. Issuing a shutdown notice, with an explicit investor advisory, on the eve of a Pakistani government investment promotion exercise in China is a commercial statement aimed at the audience that exercise was designed to reach. Andy Liao said the company was“truly sorry” and had“done everything it could.”

CPEC's special economic zones in Balochistan have struggled to attract and retain Chinese manufacturing investment for reasons that Pakistani government documents have acknowledged in partial terms.

The zone at Gwadar was designed to attract light manufacturing, export processing, and logistics businesses that would benefit from direct port access and preferential customs treatment. The fact that only two Chinese firms had committed physical operations to the zone at the time of this closure is the context in which Hangeng's departure lands.

The Gwadar Development Authority has attributed the shortfall in tenants to infrastructure constraints, but investor statements like Hangeng's point to administrative processing as a separate and compounding problem.

Pakistan's Ministry of Planning has described CPEC's SEZ model as being in a second phase of development, with emphasis shifting toward industrial manufacturing and Chinese business relocation.

The ministry's communications describe the policy environment as investor-ready. Hangeng's shutdown statement describes a company that met every regulatory requirement and still could not get its exports cleared.

The statement said it was being issued to the Chinese, Pakistani, and international media simultaneously. That distribution decision means the statement was not an internal communication or a private dispute notice. It was a public accounting directed at every audience that Pakistan is currently trying to attract for CPEC investment, including the Chinese investors, the Prime Minister's scheduled B2B forum was specifically designed to reach.

China and Pakistan are officially described as“all-weather strategic partners.” Hangeng used that framing in its statement, in the same paragraph where it listed the logistical difficulties and underdeveloped infrastructure it had encountered while trying to run a business at CPEC's flagship port. The company did not say the partnership was failing. It said the obstacles it faced“go beyond what any enterprise can resolve on its own.”

For a company shutting down on International Labour Day and leaving its workers without jobs, that sentence covers a great deal of ground.