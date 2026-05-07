Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Brings Relief In Vidarbha, Heatwave Alert Issued For Mumbai, Konkan

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: A brief spell of rain across parts of Vidarbha brought temporary relief from the scorching heat on Wednesday. However, the India Meteorological Department has warned of rising temperatures

Several districts in Vidarbha witnessed a slight drop in temperatures after light rainfall and cloudy skies improved weather conditions. Most cities recorded a fall of around 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures.

Akola's temperature dipped slightly to 42.1 degrees Celsius, while Amravati recorded 41.2 degrees Celsius. Washim remained among the hottest places at 42.6 degrees Celsius, although temperatures stayed close to seasonal averages. Nagpur experienced noticeable relief as the maximum temperature dropped to 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures also fluctuated across the region. Gondia recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius, while Brahmapuri registered 22.4 degrees Celsius. Light rainfall was reported in Bhandara, Gondia, and Brahmapuri, bringing cooler conditions to some areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions are expected to remain unstable over the next few days. On Thursday, parts of South Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may affect several districts. Cloudy skies are expected to continue across Vidarbha and nearby regions, though temperatures may gradually rise again after the brief relief.

The changing weather pattern has already started impacting several districts since Wednesday, with some areas seeing higher humidity levels while others remain under rain and thunderstorm activity.

Even as rain brings relief to some districts, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai, Thane, and parts of the Konkan coast for the next four days.

Mumbai and Thane have been placed under a yellow alert for hot and humid weather conditions. Ratnagiri district has also received a yellow alert, although light rainfall is expected there, which may offer partial relief to residents.

In Sindhudurg district, weather conditions are expected to remain warm and humid, with chances of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning activity.