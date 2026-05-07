After Kerala Win, Congress' Selja Vows To Oust BJP In Uttarakhand

Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja on Wednesday hailed the Congress-led UDF's sweeping victory in Keralam and expressed confidence that the people of Uttarakhand would reject the BJP government in the 2027 Assembly elections.

UDF's 'Sweeping Victory' in Kerala

Speaking to ANI on the results of the 2026 Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Selja hailed the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweeping victory in Keralam, and said the people had rejected the BJP's alleged attempts at polarisation.

"The Congress party and UDF have got a huge and good majority in Kerala. BJP got nothing, although they tried to polarise there as well, but people remained aware and rejected any such policy of the BJP," she said.

Selja also targeted the outgoing Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, saying the "reality" of its 10-year rule had come before the people. "And now the Congress party will show by running the government there how to work for the people," she added.

The Congress-led UDF secured a massive mandate in Kerala, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. Congress emerged as the single largest party in the alliance with 63 seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League won 22 seats. Meanwhile, Congress MLA-elect VD Satheesan held a roadshow in Peravur constituency after registering victory with 78,658 votes, defeating CPI(M) candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. Satheesan is being viewed as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post along with KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Support for TVK in Tamil Nadu

On Tamil Nadu politics, Selja said the people had chosen a "new leader" and that Congress would support Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections. "The people there have chosen a new leader and his party. It is the decision of the Congress party that we will support them," she said. TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the majority mark by 10 seats. Congress, which contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance, has extended support to TVK.

Questions Raised on West Bengal Polls, EC

Selja also questioned the functioning of the Election Commission while referring to West Bengal, where the BJP won 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly. "Our party has raised this point time and again, how votes are stolen through any means. The Election Commission should be impartial. Every voter should have faith that my vote will be cast correctly," she said.

Focus on Uttarakhand 2027 Elections

Referring to Uttarakhand, where Assembly elections are due in February 2027, Selja accused the BJP government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami of corruption and failing to protect the state's identity as Devbhoomi. "People here are fed up with all these things. Look at how pollution is spreading. Where is the glory of our Devbhoomi?" she said.

She further said that Congress leaders and workers were touring across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the elections.

"In the coming time, every worker of the entire party has to get ready. Everyone's energy will be used and the work of reaching the right message to the people will be done," Selja added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)