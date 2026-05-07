Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Drama Nears Rs 50 Crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji continues successful theatrical run with impressive box office numbers. The actor-filmmaker earned praise for powerful portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

'Raja Shivaji' opened strongly at the box office and has managed to hold its ground well during the weekdays. The film collected Rs 11.35 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 10.55 crore on Day 2 and Rs 12 crore on Day 3. Its first weekend total stood at an impressive Rs 33.9 crore.

On Day 6, the Marathi version added Rs 3 crore from 1949 shows, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.25 crore from 3670 shows across theatres. The combined Day 6 collection reached Rs 4.25 crore, taking the total India net collection to Rs 48.65 crore. The film's overall gross earnings have now touched Rs 57.70 crore.

Before the release, many viewers were unsure whether Riteish Deshmukh would suit the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the actor has surprised audiences with a performance that many fans are calling sincere and impactful.

The film, which focuses on the life and vision of the legendary Maratha ruler and founder of Swarajya, has connected strongly with audiences, especially in Maharashtra. Apart from acting in the lead role, Riteish has also directed and written the project, making it one of the most ambitious films of his career.

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, 'Raja Shivaji' features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Amole Gupte, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan.

Actors Jitendra Joshi, Mustaq Sheikh, Ashok Samarth, and Suresh Vishwakarma also play important roles in the film. One of the major highlights is Salman Khan's special appearance as Jiva Mahala during the iconic Battle of Pratapgad sequence, which has generated strong audience reactions in theatres.

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