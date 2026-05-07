Centre Extends Five State Laws To Chandigarh To Modernise Governance

The Central government has extended five key state legislations to the Union Territory of Chandigarh as part of a broader push to modernise governance frameworks, enhance transparency and improve ease of living and ease of doing business. The reforms have been implemented through five notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, in line with the long-standing practice of extending suitable state laws to Chandigarh, which does not have its own legislature.

Key Legislative Reforms

Among the major reforms are the extension of the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Acts, 2001 and 2003, aimed at strengthening the framework for valuation of properties and collection of stamp duty. The laws provide mechanisms for detecting and correcting undervaluation in property transactions, a move expected to improve transparency and curb evasion.

The Centre has also extended the Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act, 2021, which seeks to create a modern legal framework for survey and recording of ownership rights in habitation areas that have traditionally remained outside formal land records. Officials said the legislation is expected to reduce disputes, bring clarity in ownership, and support planned urban development.

In another significant move, the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012 and its Amendment Act, 2014, have been brought into force in Chandigarh. The legislation establishes a regulatory framework for travel agents through licensing, enforcement and penal provisions, aimed at tackling human smuggling and protecting citizens, particularly students and job seekers, from fraudulent practices.

In addition, the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, has also been extended to Chandigarh, replacing the existing legal framework with a modern, risk-based fire safety regime. The law introduces streamlined approvals, longer validity of Fire Safety Certificates, professional compliance mechanisms and a rationalised penalty framework to improve safety standards while reducing compliance burden.

Further, the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, aligned with the Model Tenancy Act, 2021, has been extended to replace the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949. The legislation provides for formal tenancy agreements, clearly defined rights and obligations of landlords and tenants, structured eviction procedures and a time-bound dispute resolution mechanism aimed at promoting transparency and boosting availability of rental housing.

Officials said the reforms collectively seek to address gaps in existing legal frameworks, strengthen citizen protection, improve regulatory clarity and support efficient governance in Chandigarh.

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