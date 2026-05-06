Russia Urges Evacuation From Kyiv In Note To Foreign Diplomatic Missions

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow/Kyiv, May 7 (IANS) The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it had sent a note to all foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited with the ministry, urging them to ensure the evacuation of personnel from Kyiv.

According to the statement, the note referenced a warning on Monday by the Russian Defence Ministry about threats from the Ukrainian authorities to carry out attacks on Moscow during Victory Day celebrations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on governments and organisations to take the warning with maximum responsibility and ensure the timely evacuation of their staff and citizens from Kyiv, given the "inevitability of a retaliatory strike" by the Russian forces against Kyiv if Ukraine interrupts the celebrations, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministry said Russian diplomatic missions abroad were also informing the countries of accreditation and international organisations of the situation.

On Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry warned that any attempts to disrupt the celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War would trigger a "massive missile strike" on central Kyiv.

Victory Day, observed annually on May 9 to mark the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, is one of Russia's most important national holidays. The Kremlin said in late April that a military parade would still be held in Red Square without military equipment because of security concerns.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia continues its military operations despite Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire and warned that Kyiv will respond in kind.

"Russia has not stopped any of its military activity. Unfortunately, it has not ceased. Ukraine will respond in a reciprocal manner," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He noted that Russia attacked seven Ukrainian regions on Wednesday despite a Kyiv-proposed ceasefire that took effect at midnight.

"Depending on the situation tonight and tomorrow, we will also decide on our fully fair response," Zelensky said.

He emphasised that Ukraine remains committed to working for peace and seeks to end the conflict with dignity.

Also on Monday, Zelensky said Ukraine would implement a ceasefire with Russia starting Wednesday.