Sumbul Touqeel Recalls Crying Post Imlie Ended: Everything Eventually Comes To An End

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Sumbul Touqeel revealed how it was initially difficult for her when her Television shows went of air overnight.

Talking to IANS, in an exclusive conversation Sumbul said,“In daily television, you often get to know very suddenly that the show is wrapping up within a short time. It never feels good because you have invested so much time and emotion into a project.”

She added,“I remember crying a lot during Imlie. When it ends unexpectedly, it definitely hurts, as it is not something you anticipate.”

She added that how slowly and steadily has accepted that no show is permanent and does come to an end.

“Over time, I have understood that no show lasts forever. Everything eventually comes to an end. Earlier, I used to feel very emotional.”

She added,“But after that, I learned to accept it. What truly matters is what you take away from the experience. For me, one of the biggest takeaways from Itti Si Khushi was the wonderful friendships I made.”

Talking about Sumbul Touqeer Khan the actress has steadily built a strong place for herself in the television industry. She began her journey as a child artist, appearing in shows like Jodha Akbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and many other television projects.

Over the years, she has also been part of reality and entertainment-based shows, but her popularity reached a whole new level after participating in Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul's career-defining moment came in 2020 with the television show Imlie, which premiered on November 16, 2020.

The show also featured Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, and later Fahmaan Khan in pivotal roles. Sumbul played the titular role of Imlie, a fearless and emotionally strong village girl whose journey struck a chord with viewers.

–IANS

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