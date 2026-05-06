Bolivian Metal Legends HATE S.A. Join Particle Collider Records

Particle Collider Records label, founded by Ed Mowery, aka the frontman of the Tiwanaku band, is dedicated to elevating heavy metal acts through strategic partnerships, touring support, and industry connections. With a focus on bands that demonstrate exceptional musicianship and touring capability, the label aims to establish its artists as globally recognized forces in the heavy metal scene. Formed in La Paz, Bolivia, HATE S.A. has spent nearly 32 years establishing itself as one of South America's most influential metal acts. The band has released nine studio albums and one live album, developing a signature sound characterized by aggressive riffs and crushing rhythms. Throughout their three-decade career, HATE S.A. has shared stages with internationally renowned acts including Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Destruction, Dark Funeral, Fates Warning, and Brujería. The band has also represented Bolivia at major international festivals such as Lima Metal Fest (Peru) and Arica Metal Fest (Chile). Their current lineup includes Ricardo "Puntos" Larrazabel (guitars), Carlos "Gringuex" Teran (vocals), Jason "Jimbo" Ascarrunz (bass), and Gus Arce Orna (drums).

The label continues to scout additional hard rock and heavy metal bands across the US and internationally, with touring capability and active performance schedules as essential prerequisites for consideration.

... |(505) 6ED-5648 [505-633-5648]

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