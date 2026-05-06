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Erik D Reichle
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of cognitive psychology, Macquarie University
- –present Professor of cognitive psychology, Macquarie University
- 1997 University of Massachusetts at Amherst, PhD Cognitive Psychology
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