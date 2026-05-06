A Year After Op Sindoor, Loc Villages Still Carry Scars Of Shelling

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A year after Operation Sindoor triggered one of the most intense phases of cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in recent years, residents of border villages in Jammu and Kashmir say the guns may have fallen silent, but the scars of conflict continue to shape their lives.

From Uri and Boniyar in north Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu, families who witnessed heavy shelling in May last year say fear, trauma and loss still linger despite the return of relative calm along the frontier.

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The escalation followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. In response, Indian forces launched strikes on terror targets across the border during the night of May 7-8 under“Operation Sindoor”, triggering heavy artillery and mortar shelling from the Pakistani side across multiple LoC sectors.

The shelling hit residential areas, schools, religious structures and commercial buildings, forcing hundreds of families to flee. At least 15 civilians were killed and dozens injured during the escalation.

Residents say that while life has gradually resumed, many continue to live in damaged homes and under the constant fear of another flare-up.

“It is exactly a year after the shelling damaged our houses. We still remember the horrors we faced,” said Talib Hussain, a resident of Salamabad Uri in Baramulla district.

“Our houses are still incomplete. The government gave us Rs 1.30 lakh first and then Rs 2 lakh. What can we do with that?” he asked.

Hussain said the compensation provided for damaged homes was insufficient to rebuild houses destroyed in the shelling.

He also raised concerns over the absence of bunkers in vulnerable border villages.

“We don't have bunkers. They should have been constructed first. Whenever firing happens, the government promises bunkers, but nothing has been done,” he said.

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Referring to official statements that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, Hussain said residents feared that hostilities could erupt again at any time.

“Firing can start again. There is no certainty that it will not happen again, so we need bunkers,” he added.

In Uri, Karnah, Tangdhar and Gurez, residents said the recent calm along the LoC has brought relief and allowed people to slowly return to normal life.

“For now there is peace and we are thankful. Children are going to school and people are working in their fields,” said a resident of Uri.“But the fear of escalation is always there.”

Villagers in Tangdhar and Gurez said agricultural activities, abandoned during the shelling last year, have resumed this season.

“This year we are focusing on crops again. Last year everything stopped,” said a farmer in Tangdhar.

However, many said peace alone was not enough without long-term safety measures in place.

“Peace is important, but preparedness is also important. We still need bunkers and better facilities,” a resident of Gurez said.

For several families, the impact of shelling was not only emotional but also economic.

Saima, another resident of Uri, said her family continues to struggle after their house was damaged.

“It has been a year and we still live under fear. We don't have our house now and live in a small quarter. My father is a labourer. How can he rebuild the house?” she asked.

“The government gave us Rs 3 lakh. What can be done with that? We need a roof over our heads,” she added.

In Poonch and Rajouri, where some of the heaviest shelling was reported, families recalled nights of panic and chaos as mortar shells landed near residential areas.

“We were having dinner when explosions began. Children were crying and people were running everywhere,” said Muzaffar Hussain, a resident of Poonch who lost a relative in the shelling.

“By morning, we had lost him. There was nothing left to say,” he added.

Among those injured during the shelling was Zeenat from Uri, who said she was forced to flee after her house caught fire.

“I was injured in the firing. I had to run as the house was burning,” she recalled.

Zeenat said she received Rs 1.06 lakh under the partial damage category and another Rs one lakh for treatment.

“The money for treatment was spent on medicines. What can be built in one lakh?” she asked.

Families who lost loved ones said compensation could never replace those killed in the shelling.

“He was the only earning member of the family. Now we struggle even for basic needs,” said a woman in Karnah who lost her husband during the escalation.

Residents said children in border areas continue to suffer psychologically from memories of shelling and displacement.

“Children still get frightened by loud sounds. They remember everything,” said a local resident in Uri.

Although calm has largely prevailed along the LoC in recent months, villagers say peace remains fragile and incomplete without a sense of security.

“We just want this peace to continue. People here have suffered a lot,” said a resident of Boniyar.

Officials said the situation along the LoC remains under close watch, with security forces maintaining heightened vigilance while trying to minimise disruption to civilian life in border areas.