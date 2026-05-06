Smart City Bus Row: Transporters Call Strike From May 12

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Days after a Valley-wide“chakka jam” over the Smart City bus row, transporters in Kashmir on Wednesday announced an indefinite strike from May 12, warning of a complete halt in public transport if the government fails to address their demands.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Transport Association Kashmir President Shabir Matta, said the decision follows continued“inaction” by the authorities despite repeated outreach by transport bodies after the April 20 shutdown.

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“We have given the government time till May 11. If our genuine demands are not met, the entire Kashmir will observe a chakka jam from May 12,” Matta said.

He said transporters from South, North and Central Kashmir had attempted to engage with the administration through visits and public outreach but received no response.“Had the government called us for talks earlier, this situation would not have arisen,” he said.

Matta said the protest is driven by“survival concerns” of thousands associated with the sector.“We are not against the government or development. But our employment is being snatched. First save our livelihood, then we can discuss other issues,” he added.

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Referring to the April 20 strike, he acknowledged the hardship caused to the public, particularly students and patients.“We understand people suffered; students missed exams and patients faced difficulties. We don't want to repeat that, but we are being forced,” he said.

The transport leader reiterated concerns over the expansion of Smart City bus services into routes traditionally operated by private transporters, alleging that local stakeholders are being sidelined in the process.

He urged the government to initiate dialogue, stating that the sector supports thousands of drivers, conductors and vehicle owners across the Valley.“We want to work with the government, not against it. But if ignored, we will be compelled to intensify agitation,” he said.

Transport bodies have further appealed to operators across Kashmir to support the proposed strike, which, if implemented, is likely to severely disrupt daily life, affecting commuters, students and patients across the Valley.

Notably, a Valley-wide“chakka jam” on April 20 had paralysed public transport across Kashmir, leaving commuters stranded and forcing authorities, including Kashmir University, to make alternate arrangements for affected students. (KNO)

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