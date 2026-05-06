CM Omar Debunks PDP Claim Of NC Mlas Switching Sides

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday dismissed PDP leader Waheed Para's claims that National Conference (NC) legislators were planning to defect from the party, calling the allegations“baseless” and accusing the PDP of spreading rumours.

Speaking to reporters after a function in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Omar said there was no dissent within the NC and asserted that none of the party's MLAs would support the BJP.

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“Do you think I would be attending these functions if some MLAs were preparing to leave? These are baseless reports. These are the same people who helped the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. It is not that we are saying this, it was revealed by RTI,” Omar said.

He said there was“no such MLA” in the National Conference who would leave the party to support the BJP.

The chief minister was referring to an RTI disclosure which reportedly showed that the PDP did not appoint a chief polling agent during last year's Rajya Sabha elections, allegedly helping J&K BJP president Sat Sharma win a seat despite the party lacking sufficient numbers.

The remarks came after PDP MP Waheed Para claimed on X that internal dissent was growing within the NC and that some legislators were in touch with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

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Uloom in Shopian an“unlawful entity” under the UAPA. Responding to the criticism, Omar said neither he nor his government had remained silent on important issues. “I do not work according to what some other party says. When I have to say something, I say it. Neither my government nor I is silent. Wherever issues come up on which we have to talk, we talk either on behalf of the government or the party,” he said. On being asked about the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Omar said several voters were allegedly deleted from the list and the matter was not heard before the elections concluded. ADVERTISEMENT “What will the hearing now achieve? Elections are over and those people did not get an opportunity to vote. If the BJP had to do it for winning, then be it, they have won now. We will have to see what impact it will have in the rest of the country,” he said. When asked about the possibility of a cabinet expansion, Omar said,“Why are you people so concerned about it? When we have to do it, we will do it.” He also said tourist destinations that remained shut after last year's Pahalgam attack would be reopened in phases. “Many places have been reopened, some remain, and they will also be reopened gradually,” Omar added.

Para had also questioned Omar's silence over the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to declare Jamia Siraj