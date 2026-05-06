Alex C. Lange

Assistant Professor, Higher Education, Colorado State University

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Alex is an assistant professor of higher education at Colorado State University - Fort Collins. Their research focuses on how colleges change students in the short- and long-term. Most recently, that work has examined how LGBTQ+ students learn and develop while in college. I also coordinate the higher education-focused graduate degree programs at Colorado State. Before becoming a faculty member, I worked as a staff member in campus culture centers, student housing, leadership programs, division operations, among other areas.

2021–present Assistant Professor, Colorado State University



2021 The University of Iowa, Education Policy and Leadership Studies

2014 The University of Georgia, College Student Affairs Administration 2012 Florida Atlantic University, Liberal Arts and Sciences

2023 Thriving in College: A National Study of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Students Role: Co-Principal Investigator Funding Source: Spencer Foundation

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