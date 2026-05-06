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Alex C. Lange

Alex C. Lange


2026-05-06 08:18:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Higher Education, Colorado State University
Profile Articles

Alex is an assistant professor of higher education at Colorado State University - Fort Collins. Their research focuses on how colleges change students in the short- and long-term. Most recently, that work has examined how LGBTQ+ students learn and develop while in college. I also coordinate the higher education-focused graduate degree programs at Colorado State. Before becoming a faculty member, I worked as a staff member in campus culture centers, student housing, leadership programs, division operations, among other areas.

Experience
  • 2021–present Assistant Professor, Colorado State University
Education
  • 2021 The University of Iowa, Education Policy and Leadership Studies
  • 2014 The University of Georgia, College Student Affairs Administration
  • 2012 Florida Atlantic University, Liberal Arts and Sciences
Grants and Contracts
  • 2023 Thriving in College: A National Study of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Students Role: Co-Principal Investigator Funding Source: Spencer Foundation

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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