Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez
- Researcher in Urban Transformation, Western Sydney University
I am an urban and plant ecologist who studies the effects of climate on plant function. I have expertise in spatial analysis and modelling, particularly the novel use of“big data” approaches to address questions related climate change impacts on urban ecosystems. My research incorporates climate adaptation into management and conservation of urban environments.Experience
- 2021–present Research fellow, Western Sydney University 2017–2021 Postdoctoral fellow, Western Sydney University 2015–2017 Postdoctoral fellow, Macquarie University
- 2015 UNAM, Doctor 2009 UNAM, MSc 2004 UAM, Bachelor
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