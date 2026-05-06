Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez

I am an urban and plant ecologist who studies the effects of climate on plant function. I have expertise in spatial analysis and modelling, particularly the novel use of“big data” approaches to address questions related climate change impacts on urban ecosystems. My research incorporates climate adaptation into management and conservation of urban environments.

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