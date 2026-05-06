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Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez

Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez


2026-05-06 08:18:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher in Urban Transformation, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles

I am an urban and plant ecologist who studies the effects of climate on plant function. I have expertise in spatial analysis and modelling, particularly the novel use of“big data” approaches to address questions related climate change impacts on urban ecosystems. My research incorporates climate adaptation into management and conservation of urban environments.

Experience
  • 2021–present Research fellow, Western Sydney University
  • 2017–2021 Postdoctoral fellow, Western Sydney University
  • 2015–2017 Postdoctoral fellow, Macquarie University
Education
  • 2015 UNAM, Doctor
  • 2009 UNAM, MSc
  • 2004 UAM, Bachelor

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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