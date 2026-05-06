Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Laurie Berg

Laurie Berg


2026-05-06 08:18:37
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Profile Articles

Laurie Berg is Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law, University of Technology Sydney and co-Executive Director of Migrant Justice Institute. Her research concerns temporary labour migration and access to justice in Australia and the region. She is the author of the first book on the regulation of temporary labour migration in Australia and has held a number of significant national and international research grants, including one for the Fair Work Ombudsman examining the experience of international students in the Australian workplace and another for Open Society Foundations International Migration Initiative examining the use of digital technology platforms to protect and empower migrant workers.

Experience
  • 2020–present Associate professor, University of Technology Sydney
  • 2014–2019 Senior lecturer, University of Technology Sydney
Education
  • 2013 University of Sydney, PhD
  • 2002 New York University, LLM
  • 2000 UNSW Sydney, BA (Hons), LLB

The Conversation

MENAFN06052026000199003603ID1111078568



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search