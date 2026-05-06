Associate Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Laurie Berg is Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law, University of Technology Sydney and co-Executive Director of Migrant Justice Institute. Her research concerns temporary labour migration and access to justice in Australia and the region. She is the author of the first book on the regulation of temporary labour migration in Australia and has held a number of significant national and international research grants, including one for the Fair Work Ombudsman examining the experience of international students in the Australian workplace and another for Open Society Foundations International Migration Initiative examining the use of digital technology platforms to protect and empower migrant workers.



2020–present Associate professor, University of Technology Sydney 2014–2019 Senior lecturer, University of Technology Sydney



2013 University of Sydney, PhD

2002 New York University, LLM 2000 UNSW Sydney, BA (Hons), LLB

ExperienceEducation