Moneyflare Launches Powerful Fully Automated AI Trading Bot To Unlock New Opportunities In Crypto And Stock Trading

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) Start automated crypto and stock trading with a powerful fully automated AI Trading Bot, using AI algorithms, quantitative trading models, and professional team management to capture market opportunities around the clock and improve trading efficiency.

New York, USA - May 2026 - Crypto and stock markets are becoming faster, more complex, and more data-driven. For everyday users, manually analyzing charts, judging entry opportunities, controlling emotions, and executing trades in time is becoming increasingly difficult. MoneyFlare announces the launch of its powerful fully automated AI trading bot, designed to help users participate in crypto and stock markets more easily and unlock new opportunities in smart trading.







MoneyFlare 's AI Trading Bot is built for users who want to lower the barrier to trading, reduce manual work, and improve their ability to capture market opportunities. Users do not need coding skills, professional trading experience, or complex strategy setup. They only need to register an account and choose an AI quantitative trading plan to activate the fully automated trading process.

New users can claim a free $10 real reward and $50 trial credit after registration, allowing them to experience MoneyFlare's AI automated trading process with a lower starting barrier. Through AI algorithms, quantitative trading models, real-time market data, and professional team management, the platform helps users participate in AI crypto trading and AI stock trading more efficiently.

MoneyFlare simplifies the AI automated trading process into three steps. Users do not need coding skills or complex setup to start experiencing a fully automated AI Trading Bot.

Visit the MoneyFlare official website and create an account. New users can claim a free $10 real reward and $50 trial credit to experience the platform's AI automated trading process.

After logging in, users can choose an AI quantitative trading plan based on their needs. MoneyFlare's system uses market data, price movement, AI strategy models, and quantitative trading logic to automatically match potential trading opportunities.

Once the plan is activated, MoneyFlare AI Trading Bot runs automatically. The system continuously monitors crypto and stock markets and executes trading tasks based on strategy rules, helping users capture 24/7 market opportunities.

The crypto market operates around the clock, while stock markets are influenced by macroeconomic data, corporate earnings, industry trends, and global news. Markets are moving faster, and users who rely only on manual trading often face three challenges: they cannot see every opportunity, they cannot react fast enough, and they are easily affected by emotion.

That is where AI trading bots become valuable.

MoneyFlare brings AI market analysis, quantitative trading models, automated execution, and professional team management into one fully managed system, so users do not have to handle the complicated process themselves. The system can continuously analyze market changes, identify potential opportunities, and execute trading tasks based on strategy rules.

For everyday users, this means they do not need to become professional traders to participate in crypto and stock markets through an AI automated trading system.

MoneyFlare's core strength is not a single feature. It is the combination of AI, quantitative models, automated execution, and managed operation into one complete trading workflow.

MoneyFlare supports AI crypto trading and AI stock trading scenarios, helping users expand from a single market into more trading opportunities.

The system continuously tracks price movement, trading signals, market trends, and potential opportunities, helping users reduce the pressure of manual analysis.

MoneyFlare combines quantitative trading models and AI quant strategies to match trading logic under different market conditions and improve automated trading execution efficiency.

After users activate a plan, the AI Trading Bot runs automatically, reducing the need for manual order placement, frequent market watching, and delayed reactions.

MoneyFlare is not simply offering a basic bot. Through collaboration between AI systems and a professional team, it provides users with a more complete fully managed trading experience.

Users do not need coding skills, professional trading experience, or complex strategy setup to start using the AI Trading Bot.

The system can automatically analyze the market, match strategies, and execute trading tasks, helping users participate in market opportunities with less manual work.

MoneyFlare is built for both digital asset markets and stock trading scenarios, helping users explore more market opportunities.

The platform combines AI algorithms and quantitative trading models to help the system identify potential opportunities faster and improve trade execution efficiency.

MoneyFlare uses collaboration between AI systems and a professional team to handle the main trading workflow, reducing the pressure of managing complex strategies alone.

Through fully automated operation and continuous market monitoring, MoneyFlare helps users reduce screen time and participate in potential profit opportunities more easily.

One key reason users choose an AI trading bot is to capture market opportunities more efficiently. MoneyFlare uses AI analysis, quantitative strategies, and automated execution to help users participate in the market more effectively.

Market prices move quickly, and manual judgment is often delayed. MoneyFlare AI Trading Bot can continuously analyze market data to help users identify potential trading opportunities faster.

The crypto market runs 24/7, and stock markets can also be affected by global news. MoneyFlare's automated system continuously tracks market changes, helping users reduce missed opportunities caused by time limits.

Fear, greed, hesitation, and impulsive decisions can all affect trading performance. MoneyFlare uses systematic strategy execution to help reduce emotional interference.

When an opportunity appears, execution speed matters. The AI Trading Bot can execute trading tasks automatically based on strategy rules, reducing delays caused by manual operation.

Traditional quantitative trading usually requires strategy modeling, coding skills, parameter setting, and long-term testing. MoneyFlare brings these complex processes into a fully managed AI system, making AI quantitative trading easier for everyday users.

Traditional trading platforms often require users to understand market analysis, risk judgment, and trade execution. For beginners, these requirements can become a clear barrier.

MoneyFlare's fully automated AI Trading Bot places the complicated trading process inside the system and professional team workflow. Users only need to register, choose a plan, and activate the system to enter automated trading.

MoneyFlare is especially suitable for:



Beginners who want to participate in crypto or stock trading.

Users who want to improve trading efficiency with an AI Trading Bot.

Everyday investors who do not have time to watch the market for long hours.

Users who do not know coding or do not want to configure complex strategies.

Users who want to capture market opportunities through AI quantitative trading. Users who want to explore automated passive income opportunities.

This low-barrier, fully automated, and fully managed design makes MoneyFlare especially suitable for everyday users who want to enter the smart trading market faster.

The financial market in 2026 is entering a smarter and more automated stage. Users are no longer only focused on market quote tools. They are paying more attention to whether AI Trading Bot, AI Crypto Trading Bot, AI Stock Trading Bot, and automated trading systems can improve execution efficiency.

Market opportunities will not stop appearing because users are busy, and they will not wait because users are uncertain. The future of trading competition is shifting from“who can predict better” to“who can execute faster, operate more consistently, and stay less affected by emotion.”

MoneyFlare believes AI automated trading will become an important gateway for everyday users to participate in crypto and stock markets. Through its powerful fully automated AI trading bot, users can access a smart trading system through a simpler process and search for potential opportunities in constantly changing markets.

Many trading bots require users to set parameters, connect APIs, adjust strategies, and monitor the system themselves. For everyday users, this approach is still complicated.

MoneyFlare focuses more on a fully managed experience. Through AI algorithms, quantitative trading models, and professional team management, the platform helps users handle the main trading workflow. Users do not need to become strategy engineers or spend long hours studying market models.

This model brings AI trading, automated trading, AI crypto trading, and AI stock trading closer to the real needs of everyday users: simple activation, automatic operation, continuous monitoring, and less manual work.

MoneyFlare is operated by Ai Actuarial Limited, a company registered with the UK Companies House under company number 13689250. Since its launch in 2023, MoneyFlare has focused on AI-powered automated trading services, aiming to provide global users with a simpler, smarter, and more efficient trading experience.

MoneyFlare says it will continue to improve its AI Trading Bot, AI Crypto Trading Bot, AI Stock Trading Bot, quantitative trading models, automated execution system, and user experience, helping more everyday users enter crypto and stock smart trading with a lower barrier to entry.

Cryptocurrency and stock trading both involve market risks, and prices may fluctuate. MoneyFlare's AI trading bot is designed to improve automated trading efficiency, market opportunity capture, and trade execution, but no trading tool can guarantee fixed returns or risk-free profits. Users should participate carefully based on their own risk tolerance and manage their funds responsibly.

MoneyFlare is an AI-powered automated trading platform focused on helping users participate in cryptocurrency and stock markets through artificial intelligence algorithms, quantitative trading models, and fully managed services. The platform aims to lower the barrier to AI trading and automated quantitative trading, allowing users without coding skills or professional trading experience to use an AI Trading Bot to capture market opportunities and improve automated trading efficiency.

Official Website: moneyflare

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Contact Information:

Name: Yumi Hoshino

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Job Title: Marketing Manager



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