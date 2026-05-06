Nearly $1 Billion In Oil Shorts Bet Just Before Iran Peace Report

MENAFN - Asia Times) Observers are once again raising concerns about insider trading on Wednesday after a trader took a colossal crude oil short position just over an hour before a US-Iran peace deal was reported to be on the horizon, causing prices to fall.

The Kobeissi Letter, a financial newsletter, reported on X that at 3:40 am on Wednesday,“nearly 10,000 contracts worth of crude oil shorts were taken without any major news.”

This was equivalent to $920 million in notional value, which the letter described as“an unusually large trade” so early in the morning. But it would soon pay off.

At 4:50 am, just 70 minutes later, Axios published an exclusive scoop by Middle East reporter Barak Ravid that the White House believed the US and Iran were on the verge of agreeing to a one-page“memorandum of understanding” to end the war, which included more nuclear negotiations, one of the key sticking points for US President Donald Trump.

By 7:00 am, just over two hours after Axios dropped its report, oil prices had fallen by 12%, allowing the savvy investor to make $125 million in a matter of hours, which led to accusations that it was yet another example of“epic insider trading” by those in the know about Trump's plans.