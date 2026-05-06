Iran Wants To Negotiate, Make A Deal, Says Trump No Nukes Priority

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) reiterated that Iran is seeking negotiations with Washington in order to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, stating that the US will assess whether any potential agreement meets its expectations. Speaking during a Military Mother's Day event here, Trump expressed confidence in ongoing US efforts in reaching a deal with the Islamic Republic while emphasising that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a top priority as part of the negotiation.

"We are doing well in Iran. It's going smoothly, and we will see what happens. They want to negotiate and make a deal," Trump said. "In the case of Iran, we're not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and we won't let that happen. We are dealing with people who want to make a deal very much. We will see whether or not they can make a deal that is satisfactory to us. We have it under control," Trump added.

'Wall of Steel' Blockade

Highlighting US military enforcement measures on Iran, referring to the naval blockade on its ports, Trump pointed to the effectiveness of the blockade, describing it as a "wall of steel". "The blockade is unbelievable; the Navy has been incredible. It's like a wall of steel; no one goes through, in particular the Iranians," Trump said.

Trump further suggested that pressure from these measures could influence Iran's stance. "We will see whether or not they are agreeing and if they don't agree, they will end up agreeing shortly after," he stated.

Progress on Preliminary Accord

His remarks come amid diplomatic engagement with Iran aimed at achieving a comprehensive solution to the West Asia crisis, even as the US naval blockade on Iranian ports continues and both sides are engaged in a broader power struggle over strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Washington and Tehran are reportedly advancing towards a preliminary accord aimed at halting the current crisis and establishing a framework for expansive nuclear talks. According to an Axios report, which cited several American officials and sources acquainted with the negotiations, the progress is being viewed as the most significant development since the onset of the conflict, though a definitive resolution has not yet been secured. The reported framework consists of a "one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding" designed to trigger an immediate ceasefire and launch a "30-day negotiation window" to hammer out a broader settlement.

US Seeks Clarity from Tehran

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran must "accept the reality of the situation" and return to the negotiation table in order to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, as Washington seeks to better understand the scope of issues Tehran may be willing to discuss.

Addressing a press briefing, Rubio said US officials are currently working to identify the areas Iran may be open to engaging on, suggesting that any early-stage understanding could begin with broader, high-level parameters rather than a detailed agreement. He added that the US is focusing on establishing clarity over negotiation topics and possible concessions from Tehran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)