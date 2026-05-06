Bolivia Abandons 15-Year Fixed Dollar Peg, Moves To Floating Regime

The new system will rely on a single market-driven exchange rate determined by supply and demand, with the central bank's reference rate already trading above 10 bolivianos per dollar this week - about 45 percent above the legacy official cotization.

The pivot is the most consequential macro decision of the Rodrigo Paz administration since it took office in November 2025 and aligns with conditions tied to the 3.3 billion dollar IMF talks confirmed last week, with returns of 933 million dollars in retained dollar deposits beginning July 15, 2026 alongside remittance normalization.

- Espinoza announced FX unification under a floating regime; the 15-year fixed peg ends.

- Old peg: 6.86 bolivianos buy, 6.96 sell (in place since 2011).

- BCB reference rate this week: above 10 bolivianos per dollar - 45 percent above the legacy official rate.

- 933 million dollars of retained private dollar deposits will be returned starting July 15.

- Move aligns with conditions on Bolivia's 3.3 billion dollar IMF financing talks.

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Espinoza confirmed the regime change in an interview with Unitel on Tuesday, with the policy described as the central goal of the Paz administration's monetary normalization program. The minister said the new system will produce a single cotization across the market and that Bolivia is "leaving behind" the fixed-rate regime, while pledging predictability mechanisms to avoid volatility spikes. The Paz government had introduced a daily reference rate from December 2025 that was already trading well above the legacy official cotization, paving the way for Tuesday's formal announcement.

Espinoza also forecast a near-term decline in the reference rate as agroindustrial exporters begin their May-June harvest-season dollar liquidation and demand for fuel imports is partially offset. Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), the state oil company, is the largest single FX demand source through fuel imports financed via Banco Unión, with the bond-financed reserve build at the Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB) providing the second buffer. The 933 million dollar dollar-deposit return programme covering retained personal accounts will begin July 15.

The fixed-peg regime had become unsustainable as parallel-market premiums grew through 2024 and 2025, with informal dollar trading routinely 40 to 50 percent above the official rate. The unified market rate brings the official price closer to the parallel market, sharply reducing arbitrage and easing the dollar shortage that has been crippling YPFB's fuel imports. Industrial-sector representatives told the press the change provides the predictability the fixed regime had stopped offering, while analysts warned that the unification "upward" will raise import costs.

The World Bank projects a 1.1 percent contraction for Bolivia's GDP in 2026 against the CEPAL forecast of 0.5 percent growth, with the IMF declining to issue precise long-term estimates due to the macro uncertainty. Inflation is also above the 15 percent threshold the IMF flagged earlier as a control limit. The 3.3 billion dollar financing programme being negotiated with the IMF is conditional on a credible disinflation path and the elimination of multiple-rate distortions, which Tuesday's announcement directly addresses.

The Bolivian Central Obrera (COB) general strike currently running in 65 locations and the indefinite blockade by La Paz peasants from Wednesday May 6 raise the political risk surrounding implementation, with social pressure focused on fuel shortages and the demand for the abrogation of Law 1720 on land conversion. The Paz administration has been at the table with truck-drivers in dialogue talks at 08:30 on Wednesday, with the FX move arguably designed in part to relieve fuel-import bottlenecks at YPFB.