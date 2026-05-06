Morgan Stanley Adds Crypto Trading To E*Trade With 0.50% Transaction Fees
The pricing is the clearest part of the pitch. Morgan Stanley is charging 50 basis points, or 0.50%, on the dollar value of each crypto transaction, putting the bank below several major retail and crypto-native competitors. For a brokerage platform already serving mainstream investors, that gives ETrade a direct way to compete on access and cost rather than treating crypto as a separate product category outside the traditional account experience.
The launch follows Morgan Stanley's earlier plan to bring crypto trading to ETrade through a partnership with Zerohash, the digital-asset infrastructure firm it selected to support the offering. That setup matters because the bank is not building a consumer exchange from scratch. It is adding crypto into an existing brokerage environment, where customers already trade stocks, ETFs and other products, and where pricing can become a sharper lever as more traditional platforms move into the category.
The broader read is that crypto trading is becoming less isolated from the rest of retail finance. Coinbase (NASDAQ: $COIN) and Robinhood (NASDAQ: $HOOD) still have stronger crypto-native identities, but Morgan Stanley brings a large brokerage base, a trusted brand and a willingness to compete on fees.
As major financial platforms keep adding spot trading, ETFs and related crypto products, the next phase may depend less on whether investors can access digital assets and more on where they can do it cheaply, simply and inside accounts they already use.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock is currently trading at $193.03 U.S. per share.
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