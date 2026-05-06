Network In Action NOVA Announces Arlington And Loudoun Chapters During National Small Business Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As National Small Business Week recognizes the role small businesses play in local economies, Network in Action NOVA has announced active chapters in Arlington and Loudoun for business owners seeking a structured approach to professional networking.

The local organization, known as NIA NOVA, is part of Network in Action, a national business networking organization with chapters across the United States. The Northern Virginia chapters are led by Katie Nelson, CEO of Sales UpRising® and owner of NIA NOVA.

The Arlington and Loudoun chapters are designed for business owners, executives, and professionals who want a consistent format for meeting other local business leaders. The Network in Action model includes professionally facilitated monthly meetings, industry-exclusive seats, member accountability, and tools to support referral activity and member communication.

National Small Business Week highlights the role small businesses play in local economies, from creating jobs to supporting community investment. For many owners, however, relationship-building can be difficult to prioritize while managing clients, teams, and daily operations. According to Network in Action, its professionally facilitated meeting format and technology-supported referral tools are designed to save members an average of 80 hours per year compared with traditional networking activity. NIA NOVA brings that model to Arlington and Loudoun through structured monthly meetings and member communication tools.

Network in Action differs from many traditional networking formats by using a professionally led meeting structure rather than a volunteer-led model. Meetings are intended to give members time to discuss their businesses, learn about one another's work, and identify potential referral connections over time.

The launch of NIA NOVA Arlington and Loudoun adds another networking option for business owners in Northern Virginia, a region with a large base of consultants, professional service providers, entrepreneurs, and locally owned companies.

NIA NOVA is currently accepting inquiries from business owners interested in learning more about membership and chapter availability.

For more information about NIA NOVA or to inquire about membership, contact Katie Nelson at... or visit nia-nova.

About Sales UpRising®

Sales UpRising® is a sales consulting and growth advisory firm that works with business owners and sales teams on sales strategy, process improvement, relationship-building, and revenue growth. The company provides coaching and consulting services for organizations seeking to improve sales execution and business development practices.

Follow Sales UpRising on LinkedIn.

About Network in Action

Network in Action was founded in 2014 as a business networking organization for professionals and business owners. The organization combines professionally facilitated meetings, technology, and member communication tools to support relationship-building and referrals among members. Network in Action is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has chapters throughout the United States.

Follow NIA NOVA on LinkedIn.