Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Pilot Training Center In Occupied Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported this on Facebook and released a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

"The pilot training center in Khrustalnyi is a high-value target, over 90 km from the line of contact," Brovdi commented.

According to him, after long reconnaissance and preparation, the operation was carried out on May 5 by the 9th Battalion Kairos of the 414th Brigade Magyar's Birds together with the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service of Ukraine, coordinated by the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence shows how it struck Russian railway logistics in Crimea

"Fifteen drone strikes with middle strike drones carrying 100 kg warheads were carried out. Enemy personnel located in a 2,600 sq. m training building and a 5,700 sq. m temporary deployment site were hit," he said.

The center reportedly housed artillery spotters, UAV operators, instructors, and command staff undergoing training.

Up to 30 vehicles were present at the site at the time of the strike.

Enemy losses have not been officially disclosed, Brovdi added.

As reported by Ukrinform, personnel losses of Russian forces as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes have exceeded their replenishment rates for the fifth consecutive month.

Photo: video screenshot, illustrative