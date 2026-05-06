Zelensky Thanks Norway For Its Support Of PURL Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Telegram.

"Today, we have an important step of support from Norway – nearly $300 million contribution to the PURL initiative. This is a crucial program that enables us to purchase scarce anti-ballistic missiles from the United States. Every day, we need sufficient protection against Russia's vile attacks. And I am grateful to Norway for its leadership and real support. The total assistance from Norway under PURL has now exceeded $1.2 billion. This is the largest contribution among all countries participating in the initiative," Zelensky said.

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He separately thanked Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for the contribution.

"We recently met and, among other things, discussed this with the Prime Minister – the importance of PURL and the need for supplies for our air defense forces. Today, we have a concrete decision. Thank you for helping us protect lives," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed during a meeting in Yerevan on the sidelines of the 8th European Political Community Summit that the PURL program is functioning and that anti-ballistic missiles will continue to be delivered to Ukraine.

On May 6, Norway announced a contribution of NOK 2.8 billion (over $300 million) to Ukraine through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

The PURL initiative is a mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from a priority needs list, allowing NATO member states to fund purchases of US-made weapons and technology through voluntary contributions.

Photo: Office of the President