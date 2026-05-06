Zelensky Discusses Development Of Bilateral Relations With President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
"We continue working on the development of both bilateral relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, as well as relations with other countries in the region, to increase security and stability," Zelensky said.
The sides exchanged details of contacts with partners and agreed on next steps.
"Together we can definitely add more strength to our people," he emphasized.Read also: Zelensky thanks Norway for its support of PURL program
As Ukrinform previously reported, President Ilham Aliyev sees prospects for expanding cooperation with Ukraine, particularly in the energy and defense sectors.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment