MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 6, 2026 5:52 am - Discover top pediatric neurologists in Morristown, NJ, offering expert, compassionate care for children with neurological conditions, ensuring accurate diagnosis, advanced treatment, and improved long-term health outcomes.

Morristown, NJ – Families seeking expert care for children with neurological conditions often look for specialists who combine clinical excellence with compassionate, patient-centered treatment. In Morristown, NJ, access to highly qualified pediatric neurologists ensures that children receive comprehensive evaluation and advanced therapies for a wide range of neurological disorders. This press release highlights the Top 4 Pediatric Neurologists in New Jersey, recognized for their expertise, experience, and commitment to improving children's health outcomes.

Pediatric neurology focuses on diagnosing and managing conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles in children. From epilepsy and developmental delays to migraines and neuromuscular disorders, early diagnosis and specialized care can make a lasting difference. Morristown has become a trusted destination for families seeking cutting-edge pediatric neurological services.

1. Janti Chaaban, MD – Pediatric Neurologist

Dr. Janti Chaaban is widely respected for her dedication to pediatric neurological care and her ability to create individualized treatment plans. With a strong focus on conditions such as epilepsy, headaches, and developmental disorders, Dr. Chaaban emphasizes early intervention and family education. Her patient-first approach ensures that both children and parents feel supported throughout the treatment journey. Practicing in Morristown, NJ, she is known for combining advanced diagnostic tools with compassionate care.

2. Jeffrey Kornitzer, MD – Pediatric Neurologist

Dr. Jeffrey Kornitzer brings years of experience in managing complex pediatric neurological conditions. His clinical interests include seizure disorders, neurogenetic conditions, and developmental challenges. Dr. Kornitzer is recognized for his thorough evaluations and evidence-based treatment strategies, making him a trusted name among families in New Jersey. His commitment to staying at the forefront of pediatric neurology advancements allows patients to benefit from the latest medical innovations.

3. Leyda Sanchez-Ortiz, MD – Pediatric Neurologist

Dr. Leyda Sanchez-Ortiz is known for her holistic approach to pediatric neurology. She specializes in treating children with developmental delays, autism spectrum disorders, and other neurological concerns. Her ability to connect with young patients and provide culturally sensitive care has earned her widespread appreciation. Based in Morristown, NJ, Dr. Sanchez-Ortiz works closely with families to ensure comprehensive support, focusing on long-term developmental progress and improved quality of life.

4. Sohum Trivedi, MD – Pediatric Neurologist

Dr. Sohum Trivedi is a highly regarded pediatric neurologist with expertise in movement disorders, epilepsy, and neuromuscular conditions. His approach integrates advanced diagnostics with innovative treatment methods, ensuring accurate diagnoses and effective care plans. Families in Morristown value Dr. Trivedi's clear communication and dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes for children facing neurological challenges.

Advancing Pediatric Neurology Care in Morristown, NJ

The presence of these top pediatric neurologists in Morristown highlights the region's growing reputation as a center for specialized pediatric healthcare. By combining advanced medical technology, multidisciplinary collaboration, and personalized treatment plans, these experts continue to raise the standard of care in New Jersey.

Parents are encouraged to seek timely consultations if they notice symptoms such as persistent headaches, seizures, developmental delays, or behavioral changes in their children. Early intervention by experienced professionals can significantly improve long-term outcomes and overall well-being.

About Pediatric Neurology Services in New Jersey

Pediatric neurology services in New Jersey are designed to address a wide range of neurological conditions in infants, children, and adolescents. With access to leading specialists in Morristown, NJ, families can feel confident in receiving high-quality, compassionate care tailored to their child's unique needs.

For families searching for the Top Pediatric Neurologists in New Jersey, Morristown stands out as a trusted location offering expertise, innovation, and a commitment to excellence in pediatric neurological care.

Media Contact:

New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute

Phone Number - (973) 326-9000

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