Qatar Condemns Attack On Military Base In Chad
Doha: The State of Qatar has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a military base in western Chad, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of motives or reasons.
The Ministry also extended Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Chad, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
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