Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Condemns Attack On Military Base In Chad

Qatar Condemns Attack On Military Base In Chad


2026-05-06 03:07:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a military base in western Chad, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of motives or reasons.

The Ministry also extended Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Chad, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

MENAFN06052026000063011010ID1111078256



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search