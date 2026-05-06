AI/R Launches The Algorithm, A New Operating Model That Deepens Its Role In Applying Agentic AI To Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company consolidates its focus on Agentic AI Engineering, integrating development, agent orchestration, and direct application within client operations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specializing in Agentic AI, is consolidating its position in applying agentic artificial intelligence to business operations. Supported by the evolution of its global partnerships, the company's strategy is now structured around a single core capability: Agentic AI Engineering, which brings together software development, the creation and orchestration of multiple intelligent agents, and their direct application within the global operations of hundreds of organizations. At the center of this approach is the AI/R Algorithm, a new framework developed by the company that structures the entire lifecycle of multi-agent systems in five phases, from problem definition to measurable outcomes.

“We are seeing the market mature rapidly. The conversation is no longer about the potential of artificial intelligence, but about the ability to implement it, at the required speed, to solve real business problems and generate measurable results. Based on this perspective, we have consolidated our operations around a single capability: Agentic AI Engineering, which enables us to move from development to real-world application and ongoing support within day-to-day operations. To ensure consistency in delivery, we have embedded the AI/R Algorithm-our proprietary framework that defines how all projects are designed and executed-at the core of this strategy,” says Gil Torquato, Chairman of AI/R.

As part of this approach, AI/R-built on more than two decades of combined experience across its powerhouses-is also advancing the consolidation of its operating model based on AI Forward Deployed Engineers (AI FDEs). These specialists work closely with business and technology teams to ensure the effective integration of solutions into existing systems and processes.

“Regardless of a company's level of maturity, the starting point for any project is to understand which business problem needs to be solved, how it impacts operations, and which metrics can demonstrate whether the solution is truly generating impact. When these elements are clear, the application of intelligent agents becomes significantly more effective. Our AI FDEs are involved throughout the entire journey, from definition to implementation and scaling of solutions,” says Cleyton Ferreira, Director of Products and Technology at AI/R.

The benefits of this approach are already evident in projects delivered by the company. For a client in the healthcare sector, AI/R developed a solution combining AI models with Speech-to-Text (STT) technologies to automatically convert radiologists' spoken interpretations into structured reports. As a result, report production time was reduced by 50%, and the volume of text required decreased by 40%, with no loss in quality or content. In a separate project, within the financial sector, infrastructure modernization combined with the optimization of development and delivery processes led to a 25% reduction in operational costs.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Software Engineering and Agentic AI Business Transformation. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers-specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

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