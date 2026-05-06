Resilinc Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Supplier Risk Management Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognized as a Leader based on ability to execute and completeness of vision

Silicon Valley, CA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leader in AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance intelligence, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Supplier Risk Management Solutions. We believe this recognition reflects Resilinc's continued innovation and execution in helping global enterprises proactively identify, assess, and respond to supply chain disruptions and compliance risks.

Resilinc's Agentic AI Platform for Supply Chain Risk and Compliance enables organizations to sense supplier risk and material flow, detect disruptions, and deliver real-time risk intelligence with autonomous mapping, impact analysis and deep, multi-tier supply chain visibility. The platform further supports organizations by recommending and executing prioritized actions and workflows across procurement, compliance and supply chain teams.

“We believe our position as a Leader reflects the critical shift happening in supply chains, moving from visibility to trusted, AI-driven decision-making and execution,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer of Resilinc.“As supply chains become increasingly agentic, organizations must be able to trust not just the data, but the recommendations and actions those systems generate. Resilinc is differentiated by delivering decision-grade intelligence through AI agents that customers can rely on to model and plan for different scenarios, act quickly and confidently in the face of disruption or risk of non-compliance.”

Gartner defines supplier risk management solutions as advanced technology platforms that facilitate comprehensive supplier risk management activities. These platforms not only aid in the identification and continuous monitoring of potential risks, such as financial instability, geopolitical concerns, and compliance challenges, but also enable a thorough analysis of their holistic impact. Furthermore, they support the coordination of both operational and strategic responses to mitigate these risks effectively across the entire supply ecosystem.

As supply chains become more complex and increasingly shaped by geopolitical, regulatory, and operational risks, Resilinc remains focused on advancing its platform through continued innovation in AI, data, and automation. The company's leadership and ongoing investment in agentic AI positions it to help organizations move beyond visibility, enabling faster, more confident decision-making and outcomes at scale.

Access a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Supplier Risk Management Solutions report here.

Citation: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management Solutions, Martin Shreffler, Cheryl Van Dyke, Cian Curtin, 4 May 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management and compliance solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our agentic AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data and more than 15 years of proven disruption intelligence provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.

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Resilinc Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Supplier Risk Management Solutions

CONTACT: Alex Cohen Resilinc...