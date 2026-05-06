As Summer Heat Rises, Dubai RTA Inspects 895 AC Bus Shelters In 621 Locations

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a field campaign to verify the readiness of air-conditioned bus shelters and passenger waiting facilities ahead of summer 2026 as temperatures climb across the emirate.

The campaign covers 895 shelters across 621 locations, with teams inspecting and maintaining systems to ensure efficient operation during peak heat. Thousands of daily commuters rely on these cooled waiting areas, especially during long waits and midday travel.

“RTA is committed to ensuring the readiness of all service facilities used by the public and linked to public transport. Inspections are conducted around the clock, with immediate corrective action taken whenever technical faults are detected,” said Abdulrahman Al Janahi, director of Buildings and Facilities at RTA.

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According to the authority, the campaign goes beyond routine checks. It includes measures to improve the efficiency of air-conditioned shelters and strengthen their readiness before the summer peak.

From a commuter's perspective, these shelters are more than waiting areas; they often provide the only relief from extreme outdoor conditions. With Dubai's summer temperatures regularly exceeding 45 degrees Celsius, even minor cooling faults can greatly affect travel comfort.

RTA also continues regular field visits as part of its operational plan to identify and resolve issues quickly.

The authority has also rolled out awareness campaigns on social media and on-site posters, urging residents to help maintain cleanliness and protect public assets. Commuters can report issues through official channels, including the Madinati service on the RTA app, where specialised teams handle feedback and complaints.

The shelters themselves are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. RTA mentioned that they are environmentally friendly, with a streamlined structure that resists heat and wind. They also feature large advertising panels, digital screens displaying bus network information, and facilities aligned with the Dubai Universal Design Code, including dedicated spaces for People of Determination.

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