UN Secretary-General On The Passing Of Ted Turner

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I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Turner – a visionary whose conviction, generosity and audacious spirit left a lasting imprint on the United Nations and our world.

Ted Turner believed in the United Nations – and in its purpose – at a defining moment. And he invested in that mission.

Ted Turner bet on humanity – and in the process helped strengthen the security of his own country and reinforce our common values.

His USD 1 billion commitment to the United Nations – and subsequent creation of the United Nations Foundation – represented at the time the largest individual philanthropic gift in modern history.

But it was not just his commitment of resources, his legacy will be his ongoing advocacy for the United Nations and the importance of diplomacy.

Ted Turner never stopped pushing for the world to do better, and to do better through the United Nations. He helped expand our reach, mobilise partnerships, and drive action on many of the defining challenges of our time – from global health to peace, human rights, and the protection of our planet.

I am deeply grateful for his extraordinary commitment to international problem-solving and his unwavering support for the ideals of the United Nations Charter.

I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

His legacy endures – as we keep striving for a stronger United Nations and a better world for all.

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