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PM, Lavrov Discuss Truce, De-Escalation

PM, Lavrov Discuss Truce, De-Escalation


2026-05-06 02:33:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held a phone call with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov.

They discussed bilateral co-operation and ways to enhance it, and regional developments, particularly the ceasefire between the US and Iran as well as efforts to de-escalate and bolster regional security and stability.

The prime minister stressed the need for all parties to respond to ongoing mediation efforts to address the root causes of the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, and to reach a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.

QATAR Russia talks

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Gulf Times

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