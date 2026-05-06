ETH Nears $2,400 As Accumulators Add 246K ETH, Signaling Upside

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ether accumulation addresses are signaling a renewed wave of conviction among long-term holders as Ether approaches a fresh price milestone near $2,400. Fresh data show robust daily inflows into these wallets, alongside a sustained rise in long-term holder positions and notable growth in large-whale holdings, painting a picture of a market increasingly confident in Ethereum 's multi-year trajectory.

CryptoQuant data indicate accumulation addresses absorbed about 246,620 ETH in a single daily reading, worth roughly $592 million at prevailing prices. This activity aligns with Ethereum 's rebound from mid-2025 lows and a continued climb through 2026, a period during which long-term holders collectively expanded their stake to a record level and large holders stepped up accumulation.

According to the analytics, the total ETH held by long-term holders has surged to 25 million ETH, marking a 20.36% increase so far in 2026. The ongoing inflows have supported a broader narrative that seasoned investors are eyeing Ethereum as a structural position rather than a short-term trading vehicle.

In parallel, the debate over Ethereum's supply dynamics has been framed by whale activity. Data show wallets holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH collectively control about 19.5 million ETH, while wallets with more than 100,000 ETH account for roughly 4.7 million ETH-both segments registering multi-year highs amid a 2026 rally in accumulation. This pattern mirrors a broader shift where larger holders appear to be weathering volatility with a long-run outlook in mind.

Cointelegraph noted that these shifts in balance and flow are often correlated with a rising spot-taker delta and other on-chain signals suggesting stronger demand from buyers. The report also highlighted changes in exchange balances and other metrics that have historically preceded price moves, underscoring a growing conviction among market participants.

From a risk-management perspective, the market continues to weigh how much of the current strength is sustainable against the backdrop of price dynamics that have kept liquidity concentrated around certain levels. Analysts are watching both on-chain behavior and price action as Ethereum tests a critical technical juncture that could unlock further gains or prompt consolidation.

Accumulation addresses absorbed about 246,620 ETH on a recent daily reading, equating to roughly $592 million, signaling aggressive long-term buying interest. Long-term holder ETH supply rose to 25 million ETH, a 20.36% increase for 2026 so far, indicating a sustained shift toward hodling among institutional and strategic investors. Whale wallets-those holding 10,000–100,000 ETH and those above 100,000 ETH-have expanded their combined stock to about 24.2 million ETH, with the larger cohort up about 30% year-to-date. Technical setup suggests a potential up-leg above key levels: a breakout above the $2,700 region could open a path toward $3,315, with broader targets above $3,000 if momentum persists and liquidity loosens at higher price bands.

Key takeawaysOn-chain momentum and the price chart

In on-chain terms, Ethereum's accumulation pattern has matured from sporadic inflows into a steady flow that has supported a rising balance of long-term holders. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, Ether's spot-taker activity and cumulative volume delta have shown improvements since early 2026, reinforcing the view that buyers are increasingly confidently stepping into the market rather than exiting on pullbacks.

From a chart perspective, Ether is navigating a classic setup around a horizontal trend line forming an ascending triangle near the $2,400 mark. Traders say a daily close above the 200-day exponential moving average near $2,700 would strengthen the case for a continued upturn, potentially targeting the triangle's measured move around $3,315 - a roughly 40% gain from current levels if fulfilled.

Analyst commentary around preferred price pathways underscores a potential rally path if resistance around $2,600–$2,700 is cleared. One market observer noted,“There is almost no resistance for short positions” if Ether can breach that zone, a sentiment echoed by multiple technical reads that stress the need for a sustained close above key moving averages to confirm a trend change. A rally beyond $2,700 could invite momentum toward the $3,000–$3,315 zone, while a failure to hold above those levels could prompt a period of consolidation or a retrace toward mid-range support.

Macro-technical work from independent researchers has also framed a potential longer-term upside scenario. One analysis suggested that clearing the $2,600–$2,700 band could pave the way to a broader upside, with a path to roughly $3,000 if buyers maintain the initiative. A broader Elliott Wave view also hinted at a possible extension toward $3,500 if the $2,600–$2,700 barrier gives way, although such outcomes depend on sustained demand and a healthy liquidity backdrop.

Overall, the market is watching whether Ether can convert on-chain conviction into a decisive price breakout. If on-chain accumulation translates into sustained buying pressure, the technical setup supports a constructive trajectory toward the mid-$3,000s, while a lack of follow-through could keep Ether tethered to the current range for longer than expected.

As always, readers should treat on-chain signals as part of a broader set of inputs alongside macro liquidity and market sentiment. The evolving balance between long-term holders, whale cohorts, and price action will continue to shape Ethereum's near-term path in the weeks ahead.

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