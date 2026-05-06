'Social Verdict': Amit Malviya Highlights BJP Sweep In Reserved Constituencies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The BJP has described the outcome of the recent Assembly elections as a“social verdict” rather than just an electoral trend.

The party's National Information Technology Department, in charge and co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, in a post on X, said that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across states have spoken with clarity, rejecting those who sought to patronise them while disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu.

Malviya highlighted the results in West Bengal, where the BJP secured a decisive edge in reserved constituencies. Out of 68 SC seats, the party won 51, accounting for 75 per cent, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 17. In ST constituencies, the BJP swept all 16, marking a uniform mandate across tribal regions such as North Bengal and Junglemahal. Overall, the BJP captured 67 of 84 SC/ST seats, leaving the TMC with just 17 and eliminating other parties from the contest.

Malviya said this consolidation reflected deep social penetration among historically marginalised groups, with the Matua community playing a crucial role in border districts.

In Assam, the BJP and its allies also achieved near-total consolidation in reserved constituencies. Of the nine SC seats, the BJP won five, while the NDA secured eight, leaving only one for the Congress. Among the 19 ST seats, the BJP bagged 13, and with allies like the AGP and BPF, the NDA swept all 19.

Malviya noted that delimitation had increased ST seats from 16 to 19 and SC seats from 8 to 9, amplifying indigenous and tribal representation. He credited strong coordination with allies and sustained outreach in Upper Assam and hill regions for the comprehensive victory.

The momentum extended southward as well. In Tamil Nadu, NDA ally AIADMK won nine of 46 SC reserved seats and one of two ST seats. In Puducherry, NDA ally AINRC secured two of the five SC reserved constituencies.

Malviya said the outcome was more than numbers, calling it a message from communities that have long been spoken for but are now speaking for themselves. He added that the insult to President Droupadi Murmu had not been forgotten, and the ballot had become the instrument of response.

According to him, the BJP's rise in SC/ST reserved constituencies reflects not just political expansion but a deeper alignment with aspirations, dignity, and representation.