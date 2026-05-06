Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Delivers Record $2.7 Billion In Retail Sales For 2025, Targets $4 Billion And 1,500 U.S. Polo Assn. Stores



West Palm Beach, FL, May 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - USPA Global, the company that manages U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), today announced that the global sports brand has delivered a record $2.7 billion in worldwide retail sales in 2025, reflecting strong momentum across global markets, channels, and product categories. U.S. Polo Assn. is advancing toward a long‐term goal of $4 billion in global retail sales and 1,500 branded stores worldwide. Record Growth and Global Momentum U.S. Polo Assn.'s 2025 record-breaking performance was driven by continued expansion across both established and emerging markets. North America, the brand's largest region, delivered steady gains, while strong momentum continued across India, the Middle East, Western Europe, and Latin America. Emerging regions, including Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, also contributed to meaningful growth for the global multi-billion-dollar brand. India remains the brand's fastest-growing market, where U.S. Polo Assn. is widely recognized as the largest sports-casual menswear brand in the country, with a long‐term path toward $1 billion in retail sales. The brand will also be activating several strategic markets in 2026, including Australia, Poland, Argentina, Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, and certain African markets. Today, U.S. Polo Assn.'s footprint. spans 190 countries, with some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, and thousands of other locations, including department stores, specialty retail, sporting goods channels, and e-commerce. U.S. Polo Assn. continues to climb the retail ranks as one of the largest global licensed sports brands in the world, ranking in the top five alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global's annual ranking. "U.S. Polo Assn. experienced another milestone year in 2025, driven by strategic global growth, consistent execution, and the strength of our authentic connection to the sport of polo," explained J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand globally. "Our performance reflects our winning strategy and deep connection to our sport, which is engaging young consumers all over the world." DTC Expansion and 135th Global Campaign Direct‐to‐consumer channels continued to be a primary growth driver globally, supported by the expansion of U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, enhanced in‐store experiences, and a growing digital ecosystem. "Our direct‐to‐consumer strategy is a powerful global growth engine as we target 1,500 U.S. Polo Assn. stores and 100 digital sites over the long term," Prince added. "By investing in our sport‐inspired retail footprint and branded e‐commerce ecosystem, we are building stronger consumer relationships while advancing the scale, consistency, and long‐term momentum of U.S. Polo Assn." U.S. Polo Assn. expanded and elevated its retail footprint during 2025 by enhancing flagship and key strategic locations worldwide with a more refined, sport‐focused brand concept. These stores are designed to reflect the brand's authentic heritage while delivering a consistent and elevated shopping experience across markets. Each location features thoughtfully curated collections for men, women, and children, supported by updated store design elements, storytelling, and product presentation that strengthen consumer engagement and reinforce the global strength of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Further supporting the brand's consumer engagement strategies, U.S. Polo Assn. successfully executed a series of 135th Anniversary global events and brand campaigns for sports fans and consumers in 2025. The U.S. Polo Assn. Anniversary Campaign celebrated the 135th year of the USPA, founded in 1890 and one of the oldest governing bodies of sports in America. These featured activations were executed across major markets such as the USA, India, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Throughout the year, consumers participated in unforgettable moments with exclusive polo events, in-store events, digital experiences, capsule collections, and collaborations with influencers, polo players, and other athletes, all celebrating the sport's legacy and future. In addition, the brand also delivered continued record growth across digital channels, operating over 60 branded e‐commerce sites in 20 languages. New site launches, including in Norway, Poland, Kuwait, Albania, and Algeria, further contributed to momentum. U.S. Polo Assn. has further expanded its digital presence across the top social media platforms, with over 12 million followers worldwide, demonstrating additional global momentum. Global Sports Visibility U.S. Polo Assn.'s long‐standing relationship with ESPN, now extended through 2026, continues to elevate global awareness of the sport of polo and its premier events. ESPN broadcasts the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, hosted at the USPA National Polo Center and anchored by legendary ESPN commentator Chris Fowler, bringing the sport to millions of households across linear and digital platforms. Other premier games and the award-winning series, Breakaway, are broadcast on ESPN as well. Globally, U.S. Polo Assn. maintains other landmark broadcast partnerships, including TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East, placing elite polo competitions alongside global sporting properties such as Wimbledon, Premier League Soccer, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket - significantly expanding the sport's reach across key growth markets and young sports enthusiasts. The USPA National Polo Center (NPC), the sport's premier destination in North America, brought record crowds and sellout Sundays for the 2025-2026 American High-Goal Polo Season, with the best polo in the world from January through April. The stunning venue, owned by the USPA, is situated in beautiful Palm Beach County, Florida, spans 160 acres, and encompasses multiple grass polo fields, fine dining, tennis courts, stadium seating, swimming pool, and the newly renovated USPA Global Flagship Shop. The USPA Shop location is an elevated consumer experience filled with rich polo heritage and fashion, boasting a diverse curated collection of sport-inspired and luxury merchandise. At the centerpiece of the USPA Shop is the "Halo," a 360-degree circular screen that showcases the most exciting polo highlights of the season, for an overall immersive experience. Outlook Entering 2026, the brand is well-positioned for continued growth, supported by global expansion, focused execution, and sustained consumer demand spanning 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. will also execute its Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the GameTM. The global campaign is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials. As the official sports brand of the USPA, U.S. Polo Assn. occupies an authentic place in the history of the polo shirt. Launching globally across 190 countries in 2026, An Icon Born from the Game will come to life through a coordinated, multi‐channel presence designed to make the U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirt unmistakably visible wherever consumers engage with the sport-inspired brand. "Our global team and strategic partners delivered exceptional results across retail, digital, product, marketing, and sport initiatives in 2025," said Prince. "I have never been more confident in the trajectory of the U.S. Polo Assn. business as we continue to expand our global footprint and strengthen our leadership position." "With sustained momentum and clear strategic focus, we remain firmly on track toward our long‐term objectives, including surpassing $4 billion in worldwide retail sales, 1,500 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, and 100 U.S. Polo Assn. country-specific digital sites globally," Prince concluded. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo or Global Polo on YouTube. For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Vice President, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: ... Kaela Drake - Senior PR & Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.530.5300 - E-mail: ... SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

